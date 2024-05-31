Lions Stock Watch After Week 2 of OTAs
Through two weeks of organized team activities, the Detroit Lions are starting to come together.
Dan Campbell's team is still without some veterans during the voluntary workouts, but several players are getting key reps in as a result. Detroit is learning what it has, and young players are getting their shot to prove their mettle to the coaching staff before training camp.
Here are three Lions whose stock is rising after two weeks of OTAs, and three Lions whose stock is falling.
Stock up
CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold made a case for play of the day Thursday with his interception of Jared Goff. The throw was not poorly placed by any means, but rather the rookie just ripped the ball out of the hands of Jameson Williams and took it the other way.
The Alabama product still has plenty of growing to do, but seems to have the mental fortitude required to play his position at a high level in the NFL. His energy is vibrant, and he has the personality to allow him to bounce back from tough plays.
Arnold will face competition for starter snaps, but appears to have both the ability and the mentaility to secure a spot. It's still early in the offseason, but he looks right at home in Aaron Glenn's defense.
WR Kalif Raymond
With the questions surrounding the Lions' wide receiving corps, there's room for a darkhorse candidate to emerge. Raymond, however, figures to be a reliable part of Detroit's offense.
Raymond has plenty of experience working as a secondary option for Jared Goff, and this being his fourth season with the organization helps his case to play a bigger role in the offense.
The veteran pass-catcher had a solid day at Thursday's open practice. Additionally, another player to keep an eye on is Daurice Fountain, who looked good with Hendon Hooker at Thursday's session.
LB Mitchell Agude
Another intriguing player who could fly under the radar is Agude. Signed to the Lions' practice squad in September last year, he was in training camp with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. As a result, the Lions will get their first full look at him this season.
With James Houston out of action Thursday, Agude got more reps with the defense. He has a similar, pass-rush oriented skill set to Houston and could line up in Detroit's SAM linebacker role. Agude had some good pass-rush wins in his work on Thursday and figures to be an intriguing training camp player.
Stock Down
CB Kindle Vildor
With the Lions' revamped secondary, Vildor's role at the end of the season may not be available for the taking in 2024. He started each of the Lions' playoff games and was on the wrong end of a game-changing play in the NFC Championship game, but provided some veteran stability down the stretch.
Vildor was beat for a touchdown by Jameson Williams in Thursday's practice and faces an uphill battle to earn high-caliber snaps. For the veteran, a strong training camp will be necessary as he looks to battle for a key role within Detroit's defense.
DL Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike is facing a make-or-break training camp heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He has largely underperformed as a 2021 second-round pick, as injuries and inconsistency have limited his impact.
The Lions also added depth to the defensive line this offseason, as DJ Reader will be the primary nose tackle and Mekhi Wingo is in the mix as the rotational defensive tackle. With Brodric Martin also emerging, Onwuzurike will face strong competition as he looks to make an impact in 2024.
RB Jermar Jefferson
With the Lions drafting Sione Vaki and Craig Reynolds holding a firm grasp on the team's third running back role, Jefferson faces a tough stretch to work his way onto Detroit's roster.
Entering his fourth NFL season, Jefferson has struggled to find consistent footing with Detroit. His best stretch came in his rookie year, where he showed strong potential before suffering a season-ending injury.
In the two seasons since, he has been active for just one game while spending most of the last two years on the practice squad.