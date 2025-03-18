Burning Question: How Many Starting Jobs Are Open for Lions?
With one week of free agency down, the Lions still have multiple positions on their roster without clear-cut starters. Detroit could choose to address these positions – i.e. EDGE and guard – through this April's NFL Draft.
Regardless, the Lions are bound to enter training camp this summer with multiple starting jobs being up for grabs.
Let's take a look at the starting opportunities that are likely presently open on Dan Campbell's squad.
EDGE
At EDGE, the Lions are still looking for a consistent running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. Currently, the likes of Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal and Mitchell Agude are each in line for reps opposite Hutchinson.
If the season started today, Davenport would be the favorite to start at the other EDGE spot. Yet, it's hard to rely upon Davenport, who has started a total of six games the past two seasons.
It's likely that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes will address the void via this April's NFL Draft, and perhaps with the team's first-round selection (No. 28 overall).
Defensive tackle
For a second straight season, the Lions will be equipped with the starting duo of Alim McNeill and DJ Reader along the interior of the defensive line. McNeill and Reader are a more than competent first-string tandem, yet there is uncertainty regarding McNeill being ready for the start of the season due to the torn ACL he suffered late last season. Subsequently, Detroit could be relying upon a combination of other tackles alongside Reader to start the year, including Levi Onwuzurike, Mekhi Wingo (currently recovering from a knee injury) and offseason acquisition Roy Lopez.
At this present juncture, I expect Onwuzurike and Lopez duking it out for the starting job, with Onwuzurike emerging as the starter during training camp.
Guard
The Lions have a significant hole to fill along the interior of the offensive line now that Kevin Zeitler is gone. Second-year pro Christian Mahogany is presently in line to absorb Zeitler's starting reps at right guard. Yet, there is no guarantee that the Boston College product – despite his solid finish to the 2024 campaign – is ready to start on a full-time basis.
Also, Detroit may also be looking for a new starter at left guard. Graham Glasgow, last year's starter at the position, experienced a subpar season as both a run-blocker and pass-protector in 2024. Consequently, the Lions could be going in a different direction at left guard in 2025. If Holmes & Co. do, expect the organization to address the position in the early rounds of this April's draft.
Nickel cornerback
With Brian Branch penciled in at safety alongside Kerby Joseph, the Lions have a looming position battle on their hands at nickel corner. It's expected to be between veteran Amik Robertson and second-year pro Ennis Rakestraw.
Robertson was the team's primary slot cornerback in 2024, but shifted to the outside late in the season in place of the injured Carlton Davis. Robertson did a commendable job in Davis’ absence, too. Most notably, he locked down the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in Week 18, limiting the star receiver to just three catches for 54 yards.
Right now, I'd say that Robertson is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting nickel corner job. However, with a strong training camp, Rakestraw could give the former Raiders defensive back a run for his money.