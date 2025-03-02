How Much Jameson Williams' Fifth-Year Option Costs
Within the next couple of months, the Detroit Lions will have an interesting decision on their hands: whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Jameson Williams’ rookie contract.
Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had an up-and-down career with the Lions since being drafted out of Alabama. He's encountered trouble off the field, having been suspended multiple times: for an anti-gambling violation in 2023 and a PED violation in 2024.
Plus, he had a run-in with the police in October last year over an unregistered gun which was found during a traffic stop. He ultimately was not charged with a crime, and will not face any discipline from the league for the matter.
Yet, Williams has been fairly productive when he has been on the field. And he recorded a career-best campaign in ‘24. He suited up for 15 games, and amassed 58 receptions, 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. He also contributed an additional 61 yards and a touchdown as a runner.
With his blazing speed, he's a dynamite deep-threat in the Lions’ passing game. And he's a big play waiting to happen whenever he touches the ball.
If Detroit chooses to pick up Williams’ fifth-year option, it will cost the organization approximately $15,493,000.
Williams would have been eligible to receive more money via his fifth-year option if he would've met the criteria for playing time or Pro Bowl appearances during his first three seasons.
For instance, if he would've been selected to the Pro Bowl to cap off his first 1,000-yard season, he would currently be eligible to receive $21,441,000 as part of his fifth-year option.
Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 draft, is also eligible to have his fifth-year option picked up this offseason.
The Lions have until May 2 to decide on the fifth-year options of both 2022 draft picks.