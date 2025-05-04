How Serious a Threat Are Packers to Lions?
Headed into the 2025 campaign, the Green Bay Packers appear like they’ll once again be in the mix in the NFC North division.
After winning 11 games and clinching a wild card postseason berth a season ago, the Packers – led by seventh-year head man Matt LaFleur – will once again be a threat to the Lions atop the NFC North.
Additionally, as long as Jordan Love stays healthy under center and defensive playmakers Rashan Gary and Xavier McKinney do so as well, there’s a high probability Green Bay will punch its ticket to the playoffs for a third consecutive season.
Without further ado, here's a look at where the Packers stand going into 2025.
What to know
2024 record: 11-6 (third in NFC North; lost in wild card round to Eagles, 22-10)
Record vs. DET: 0-2; 24-14 L (11.03.24), 34-31 L (12.05.24)
In the first matchup between the two teams, the Lions went into Lambeau Field and dominated the second quarter. They scored 17 unanswered points in the quarter and led, 17-3, at halftime. They also never trailed a single second in the second half. Most notably, All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph returned an interception for touchdown in the final seconds of the opening half.
Meanwhile, in the second matchup between the divisional foes, Detroit emerged victorious on a 35-yard field goal from Jake Bates as the game clock hit triple zero. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and 283 yards in the winning effort.
Head coach: Matt LaFleur (Seventh season: 67-33)
2024 season stats: 27.1 PPG (8th), YPG (370.76), 19.9 PAPG (6th), YAPG (314.53).
Key additions
WR Mecole Hardman (FA signing)
G Aaron Banks (FA signing)
CB Nate Hobbs (FA signing)
Hobbs appears to be the most impactful acquisition of the Packers’ free-agent haul this offseason. The fifth-year pro has battled the injury bug in recent memory, and only suited up for 11 games a season ago. However, when he does play, he’s able to make a difference.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Hobbs allowed a catch rate of just 42 percent last season, ranking fifth-best in the league among cornerbacks who started at least seven games.
If healthy, Hobbs could be a decent replacement for Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander, who is presently being shopped around by Green Bay.
Key departures
RB AJ Dillon (signed with Eagles)
C Josh Meyers (signed with Jets)
CB Eric Stokes (signed with Raiders)
DT T.J. Slaton (signed with Bengals)
Meyers, who was a solid pass-protector for Love, is the most notable loss of the above departures. Presently, it’s expected that Elgton Jenkins will slide over from left guard to fill the void. Meanwhile, Aaron Banks is projected to replace Jenkins as the team’s starter at left guard.
Draft picks
Round 1, Pick 23 - Matthew Golden, WR | Texas
Round 2, Pick 54 - Anthony Belton, OT | NC State
Round 3, Pick 87 - Savion Williams, WR | TCU
Round 4, Pick 124 - Barryn Sorrell, EDGE | Texas
Round 5, Pick 159 - Collin Oliver, EDGE | Oklahoma State
Round 6, Pick 198 - Warren Brinson, DT | Georgia
Round 7, Pick 237 (from Pittsburgh) - Micah Robinson, CB | Tulane
Round 7, Pick 250 - John Williams, OL | Cincinnati
After failing to draft a wide receiver in the first round in Aaron Rodgers’ 18-year tenure in Green Bay, the organization did so this past April for Love. It nabbed Texas product Matthew Golden, an impact pass-catcher who should help take the Packers’ passing game to the next level.
I don’t believe the rest of the Packers’ 2025 draft haul was super impressive. However, they didn't need to do a lot in the draft to keep themselves in the hunt for the NFC North division crown.
With a variety of high-impact players on both sides of the ball, Green Bay is in prime position to make the playoffs for a third straight season.
And if the Packers remain relatively healthy and catch enough breaks this upcoming season, they will have a legitimate shot to dethrone the Lions as NFC North division champs.