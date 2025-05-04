Lions Have Third-Toughest NFL Schedule in 2025
The price for winning a third-straight division title will be high for the Detroit Lions, as they play one of the league's toughest schedules in the 2025 season.
Utilizing projected win totals for every NFL team, Sharp Football Analysis has released strength of schedule rankings based on the combined projected win totals of every team's opponent.
With the Lions playing a first-place schedule on the heels of their second-straight NFC North title, they rank as the NFL's third-hardest schedule in 2025.
The Lions play five teams that won their respective divisions last season, including Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams. Of those five games, only Tampa Bay is at home.
Detroit's nine road games feature seven teams that made the playoffs, including a rematch with the team that knocked them out of the postseason, the Washington Commanders. Additionally, they will travel to the Philadelphia Eagles.
All of this is in addition to the six total games they will play against their division, which includes two teams that made the playoffs and a third in Chicago that has playoff aspirations.
Lions coach Dan Campbell is embracing the challenge that comes with a schedule of this magnitude. Though it will make it difficult for the team to repeat its 15-win performance from last season, they could also benefit from playing so many good teams should they reach the postseason.
"This is a challenge," Campbell said at the NFL annual league meetings. "We're competitive, I'm competitive. So yeah, I love the thought of it, man. These are going to be outdoors, grass. I hope it rains, it's mud, it's everything, the whole deal. This is going to be a meat grinder, you know?"
The New York Giants currently have the NFL's toughest schedule according to Sharp Football Analysis, with the Cleveland Browns currently second. The Eagles are one spot below the Lions, while Detroit's division rival Minnesota has the fifth-toughest schedule.
As for the easiest workloads, the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints have the three lightest schedules.
Detroit will learn its full NFL schedule on May 14 as part of the annual schedule release.