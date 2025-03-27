How Terrion Arnold Proved He Belonged in Rookie Season
No ifs, ands, or buts about it, Terrion Arnold had a shaky rookie campaign with the Lions.
Arnold, Detroit’s first-round pick last April (No. 24 overall), was the only individual from the organization’s six-player 2024 draft class to start on a regular basis.
In 16 games, the Alabama product recorded a passer rating against of 99.2, and received a paltry coverage grade of 50.4 from Pro Football Focus. Plus, he failed to secure a single interception, and was penalized 10 times, including seven instances for pass interference and twice for defensive holding.
Yet, one NFL pundit believes that Arnold proved that he belonged during his debut NFL season: the NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger.
Baldinger, a one-time NFL offensive lineman, has become known for his player breakdowns on X (formerly Twitter) called “#BaldysBreakdowns.”
Recently, he took time to break down film from the former Crimson Tide defensive back’s ‘24 campaign, and offered Arnold some high praise.
“All season long, sticky in coverage. But, he also can play zone,” Baldinger said of Arnold. “Here he is against Tennessee, that’s Calvin Ridley right there. So, can you put that left foot in the ground and come back and make a break on the ball? Perfect. Well done.
“Now, you get this right here: 23-23 game. Alright, fourth quarter (against the Houston Texas). Now, can you press the outside right here and take (Texans receiver Xavier) Hutchinson away. Forces fourth down right here. Well played.”
Baldinger also noted that Arnold needs to cut down on his penalties this upcoming season.
“One thing he was guilty of last year, too many penalties,” the longtime NFL analyst expressed. “You’ve got to win with your feet. He’s got to improve upon that, study that, understand what the officials are looking at. With that, I think he’s ready to start intercepting some balls and becoming a real factor in the Lions’ defense.”
Arnold is expected to open up the 2025 campaign as Detroit’s No. 2 cornerback. The Lions signed former N.Y. Jets defensive back D.J. Reed earlier this offseason to be the team’s No. 1 corner.