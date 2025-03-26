Notes: Why Former NFL GM Thinks Lions Add Safety in 2025 Draft
The Detroit Lions have two of the best young safeties in the NFL in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Joseph was a First-Team All-Pro selection, while Branch earned Pro Bowl honors in his first season playing the position.
Though Detroit has a pair of top talents in this area, ESPN analyst and former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum doesn't think the Lions should stop there. In his most recent mock draft, Tannenbaum selected Georgia safety Malaki Starks on behalf of Detroit.
During a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Tannenbaum explained exactly why he sees the Lions adding another player at the safety position.
“I think he fits in with those guys (Branch and Joseph) they got. I see him a lot like Brian Branch,” Tannenbaum told reporters. “I just think of like what have Brad (Holmes) and Dan (Campbell) done, they have taken productive players from big schools. Malaki Starks is a productive player from a big school who is very smart and very versatile."
The Lions do face questions about both players futures, as Joseph is in the final year of his rookie deal and Branch will have one more year remaining after 2025. Detroit's defense was also decimated by injury throughout last season, highlighting the need for reliable depth.
Additionally, general manager Brad Holmes has been known to spurn need and positional value in favor of drafting the best player available. With Starks widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the class, he could certainly be in play for the Lions in April if he's available at the 28th pick.
