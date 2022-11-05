How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

The Detroit Lions will look to secure their second victory of the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers.

After five consecutive losses, it would be natural for many on the Lions roster to start feeling demoralized, as the 2022 season has not gone the way anybody envisioned.

Prior to practice Friday, running backs coach Duce Staley was asked if he observed a sense of desperation from the roster throughout the week.

"I think that you see it as far as they play. As far as urgency, finishing, doing the things that we’re coaching," Staley said. "So, you’ll be able to go turn the film on and of course as a coach it makes you -- you’re happy to see those things. But also in practice. I think it starts in practice, man. Come in Monday after a tough game, you’re sore, you’ve got to fight through it mentally, fight through it physically. Then, going out there Tuesday getting your body ready. Wednesday you’re on the field. So, being able to see what we talk about Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you see the desperation. That’s what I think about it.”

Staley further commented on the team's demeanor, as they prepared this week to face a struggling Packers team at Ford Field.

"They’re just hungry, man. They’re hungry and once again, you see it out there in practice. You see those guys finishing, you see the energy they’re coming out there with," said Staley. "I can’t say enough about the leaders on our team because those guys go out and they practice at a high level. And they expect for everybody else to -- that follow them to practice at a high level.”

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial