The Detroit Lions are prepared to face the New England Patriots this week at Gillette Stadium.

It is expected that third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe will make the start in replacement of Mac Jones.

"I mean, we’re prepared -- we’ve prepared as if Mac’s playing, but knowing that if it’s (Bailey) Zappe, that it’ll be a little crisper, a little cleaner package," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters. "But, they’re kind of settled in (with) what they do, regardless (of) who’s at quarterback, honestly. I mean, they’ve kind of got a road map as to what they do, and we know everything starts with the run, and it’s downhill, and it’s, ‘Get latched on our guys.’ And, it’s double teams, and no matter who they have playing quarterback, that’ll never change. That’s not going to change what they do. So, we know that’s where it all starts.”

Both teams shared mutual respect this week when talking about the other.

For several members of the roster, it will be an opportunity to face their former head coach in Matt Patricia, who is now working on the offensive side of the football in his return to the Patriots.

Despite playing outdoors for the first time this season, Lions running backs coach Duce Staley does not believe it will change the dynamic of the team's rushing attack.

“No, it does not," Staley said. "And, we don’t look for excuses. We’re going to go out there and just do what we do best. And, of course, imposing our will is one of those things.”

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, October 9th, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Gillette Stadium

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial