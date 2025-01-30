How to Watch Lions in Pro Bowl Games
The NFL is set to conduct its annual Pro Bowl Games Thursday and Sunday, and six Detroit Lions will officially be participating.
Detroit has had multiple players selected that have been replaced, including offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, they will still be well-represented.
On Thursday, a number of events will occur allowing players to showcase their athleticism in a fun environment. The league will conduct its annual flag football game on Sunday.
Safety Brian Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs will participate in a 40-yard dash relay, with Dallas Cowboys edge defender Micah Parsons and Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn completing the four-player squad.
Offensive tackle Taylor Decker and punter Jack Fox will be part of the NFC's dodgeball team, and Decker will also participate in the tug-of-war event. Fox, meanwhile, will be one of the competitors in the perfect punt competition.
Quarterback Jared Goff will be in the Passing The Test competition for players at his position. Center Frank Ragnow will participate in two events in addition to the flag football game, titled The Big Spike and The Great Football Race.
The event will be televised at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.
Here is a collection of Lions headlines on Thursday.
1.) Detroit Football Network reported on previous teams who have experienced turnover on their coaching staff similar to what the Lions are dealing with this offseason.
2.) Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided some insight on the New York Jets potentially hiring Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand during his Thursday mailbag.
3.) The Lions provided five things to know about new offensive coordinator John Morton after making the hiring of Morton and new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard official.