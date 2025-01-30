Hendon Hooker Listed as Player Lions Could Release
The Detroit Lions making the decision to sign Teddy Bridgewater late in the 2024 season has left many wondering about the future of backup quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Despite having spent the entire season away from football and coaching high school football, the Lions still felt Bridgewater was better suited to be the Lions backup in the playoffs over Hooker.
Having worked in the system for two years diligently, Hooker is not on the path to playing meaningful football in Detroit, as veteran Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as the team's starter after signing a long-term, lucrative contract extension.
ESPN recently predicted roster decisions for all playoff teams in 2025.
Backup quarterback Hendon Hooker was listed as a potential cap casualty.
As NFL writer Bill Barnwell explained, "The Lions don't have anybody playing meaningful snaps who sticks out as a likely cap casualty. One potential candidate is the 27-year-old Hooker, who has thrown nine passes in two years. It seems telling that the Lions signed a quasi-retired Bridgewater at the end of the season and quickly pushed him ahead of Hooker on the depth chart, a move which ended up mattering when Jared Goff briefly left the playoff loss to the Commanders."
The team also has Jake Fromm on the roster, who spent the 2024 season on the Lions' practice squad.
Barnwell also noted, "Hooker is owed only $1.3 million in unguaranteed money in 2025, but he's too inexperienced to be a reliable backup and too old to be a quarterback of the future, especially after Goff signed an extension last May."
It is likely new offensive coordinator John Morton will speak at the upcoming scouting combine. One of the topics he will likely address is Hooker's role and development.
