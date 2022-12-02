Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Vikings

The Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to play meaningful games in December, starting with a pair of home games.

After battling the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, Detroit will again play at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Earlier this season, Detroit was defeated by Minnesota, 28-24, in a game the team had a strong opportunity to win on the road.

For Dan Campbell, winning at this time of the year is paramount, especially after the team was able to win three consecutive games earlier this season.

“Ultimately, yeah, we all get paid to coach and play a kids’ game,” head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday. “But at the end of the day, man, you want to win. That’s the bottom line. You want to be in it, you want to know you have a chance to continue to play, and so we have that opportunity right now.”

After experiencing a rash of injuries earlier in the season, Detroit will be entering December as a relatively healthy football team.

"Brad (Holmes) and I talked about it early in the year," Campbell explained. "It’s like, I really feel like we’re going to take our lumps early here just with where everything’s going but about the time that some other teams are going through what we went through early. We start getting healthy late in the season, and so it is. It’s a good place to be at right now. Hopefully it stays that way.”

The Vikings game could also end up being the game rookie wideout Jameson Williams make his NFL debut.

