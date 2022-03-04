Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Reveals How He Will Spend First NFL Check

Aidan Hutchinson will participate in all of the drills at the combine, except for the bench press.

The general consensus all throughout the pre-draft process has been that former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

On Friday, the talented defensive lineman met with the media ahead of his scheduled workout on Saturday. 

He indicated he would indeed participate in all of his combine workouts, except for the bench press. 

As is the case, one of the common questions asked to draft prospects is how they will spend their first check earned in the NFL. 

Hutchinson indicated he would purchase a Ford Bronco after securing his first check in the league. 

Over the next few weeks, Hutchinson's game and how it projects to the next level will be dissected heavily. 

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow believes the 21-year-old has a bright future. 

“You see him run dudes over. He ran over that dude from Ohio State. I think he has a nice combination of strength and technique that almost sort of elicits a Bosa brother type of thing. I don’t know if he’s exactly as athletic as they are, but I wouldn’t say it’s such a difference that it’s a bad thing," Glasgow said, via MLive. "If it was on a scale of 100, and you put Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa at 100, he’d be at like a 90 or a 92 or something. You know what I mean? But, I think overall, he has the technique and strength and overall agility and athletic ability to be a good player at the NFL level.”

