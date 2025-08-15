Ifeatu Melifonwu Discusses Fight With Detroit Lions Star Receiver
Former Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu was involved in a scuffle with star wide receiver Jameson Williams, following the conclusion of joint practice on Wednesday.
"He does talk a lot," Melifonwu expressed, when asked about the scuffle, which saw both teams scramble quickly to pull Williams away from his former teammate. "I don't mind talking, but you know, you're gonna try to hit me first and see what's gonna happen."
Detroit's former third-round pick in 2021 alluded to his quick conversation with Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
“Yeah, he said what’s up to me on the sideline," he said. "That was about it. He’s busy coaching and s**t, so.”
Melifonwu feels the practice intensity is the same in Miami. He inked a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason. He spent four seasons in Motown, but could not stay healthy enough to produce at a high level consistently.
“To be honest, it’s pretty much the same. Our practices in Detroit were pretty intense anyway," Melifonwu said. "We had live tackling practices and everything, so it’s pretty much the same thing.”
The talented defensive back indicated he feels the talent level on the Lions is still quite high.
“I feel like they probably use Gibbs a little more," he said. "But in terms of differences, not really. They’ve got main guys that do things well, so those guys are going to do the things they do well. So there wasn’t too many differences.”
The former Syracuse Orange defender indicated he was still "cool" with everyone on Detroit's roster, but did find it weird being on the other sideline. He indicated the team responded nicely after the Lions dominant Wednesday practice.
“I think we responded. I think yesterday wasn’t our best day. We watched the film and it’s always worse than you think, and then when you watch the film, it’s not as bad as you think it was," said Melifonwu."But I feel like we definitely responded today. It’s not about results, really. It’s just about the process of getting better and improving and watching the tape and taking that to the next day and next week.”
Former defensive lineman praises Lions offensive line
Benito Jones played in Detroit from 2022-2023. Now in Miami, the 27-year-old shared with reporters what he felt about squaring off against a revamped Lions offensive line.
“You know, that’s a great group of young guys. They’re still playing hard, you know, (Graham) Glasgow going to center, Frank gone. We could tell, like, you know, they’re still competitive," Jones said. "The offensive line coach, he’s a great guy. He got the guys going in a good direction. I mean, the both guards, they are both gritty, you know. I know that’s what they like. So, I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be some great guys when they complete in this league.”