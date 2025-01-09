Ifeatu Melifonwu Needed Surgery to Address Dislocated Finger
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu revealed he required surgery on his dislocated left finger.
After attempting to work his way back from being placed on injured reserve, the talented defensive back was forced to deal with another setback.
“Basically, it got dislocated in practice. It was a dislocation that was pretty bad and they couldn’t just pop it back in," Melifonwu said. "I actually ended up having to have surgery on my finger.”
The start to the 2024 season was challenging for a player who showcased during the playoffs last year why the team invested a third-round draft pick on him in 2021.
“It was very frustrating. I just kept the faith and had good people around me, my family and my friends, that didn’t keep me too down. It was very frustrating, especially battling an injury and then coming back and starting my return to play (practice window) and then having a fluke injury keep me out again," said Melifonwu. "Like I said, I just felt like I kept my faith in God and the people around me just helped me. I just knew I was really close. I’m not just gonna quit when I’m gonna come back this season.”
Now healthier, the 25 year-old is now back in the mix, working to contribute to a defense that has dealt with a myriad of injuries.
“I feel like it was a lot easier than I thought it would be to come back and start playing after so much time I’ve missed. But I feel like I’ve played progressively better. It’s just little things that you’re kind of, like, not used to or good on, adjusted to, when you come back," said Melifonwu. "And it takes a little time to get adjusted to it. But I think, progressively, each game I’ve gotten better and have worked with Coach O’Neil after each game. He’s just told me the things I need to get better at.”
The Lions' defense has been well prepared for the offense's decisions to go for it often on fourth downs. Rather than feel pressure from those situations, Melifonwu explained that the Lions embrace those moments led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
“I feel like on defense, I think we almost like expect them to go for it. It’s never a surprise. We’ve just got to get ready in case they don’t get it," Melifonwu said. "Like A.G. says, ‘If they don’t get it, it’s more TV time for the defense.’ We’ve just got to step up and whatever happens, happens. If they get it, that’s perfect. If they don’t get it, s**t, then we’re up.”
Q&A: Ifeatu Melifonwu Overcame Injury Setback
Contract talk
After four seasons in the NFL, Melifonwu is needing to prove to the Lions or the other 31 teams that he can be a contributor and also be productive.
“I mean it definitely can help. End of the year games are, I’m not gonna say more important because every game is important, but stuff gets magnified," said Melifonwu. "That’s not my mindset. I’m not thinking about (my) contract and everything, I’m just thinking about each week and what I can do to help the team and play the best and contribute in any way I can.”
Entering the 2024 playoffs, Melifonwu expressed he plans to watch the wildcard round and will rest before beginning preparation for Detroit's next opponent.
“My mindset is just one game at a time," Melifonwu said. "Obviously that’s the goal, but you can’t get there if you look past the first game. That’s my thought process. Obviously I’ll watch the games, but once we find out who we’re playing is when I’m gonna lock in and watch film on them.”