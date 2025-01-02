Q&A: Melifonwu Overcame Injury Setback, Returns to Help Lions Defense
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu has dealt with multiple injuries over the course of his four seasons in the NFL. In 2024 alone, he's done two stints on the injured reserve list. Ankle and finger injuries have derailed his fourth season in the league before he was finally able to make his season debut in Week 16.
Now that the 2021 third-round pick is back in action, the Lions aren't holding him back. In his two appearances this season, Melifonwu has played 89 snaps. He offers a unique skill set to the defense, particularly with his ability to get after the passer in blitzing situations, which gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn flexibility.
Through four seasons, Melifonwu has played in 36 career games and totaled 70 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Lions OnSI caught up with Melifonwu after practice Wednesday to discuss the challenges he's faced and overcome, and what his goals are for the remainder of the season.
What’s it been like getting back onto the field after spending the first 14 games of the season on injured reserve?
Ifeatu Melifonwu: "It just feels good to be back on the field and just have the ability to help the defense and just help the team. It feels really good, I thank God for the opportunity to be back.”
What was it like having to go through two separate stints on IR before coming back in Week 16?
Melifonwu: “It was tough. Never been in a situation like that. I’ve been on IR, my rookie year. But to battle through something and then come out on the other side, then have something fluke happen to my hand, it was tough. Thankfully, I had the right people around me and I kepth my faith and I had my family around me to help me get through it.”
What allowed you to overcome the setbacks?
Melifonwu: “I would say just keeping the faith and just trying to get back to doing something I love. I love playing football, I love playing with these guys, so I’m not gonna give up and stop.”
What was the second injury you were dealing with?
Melifonwu: “It was my left finger”
How has it felt to be back and immediately be part of the mix on defense?
Melifonwu: “Just knowing I can be part of the mix, it felt good. It felt just really good to step on that field again, it just felt familiar. It didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I missed so much time.’ Just a really good feeling to be playing the sport I love again.”
What’s your mindset entering the final game of the regular season?
Melifonwu: “My mindset personally (is to) lock in on the details. We’ll obviously watch the tape from last week, and see what I can get better and improve. And then go into this week, lock in on the details and the little stuff and just over-communicate, especially since it’s gonna be loud and just go out there and execute the game plan.”
Kerby Joseph has had an extremely solid season. How have you seen him grow as a player?
Melifonwu: “That’s something I’ve seen since his rookie year. I’m just happy for him, that he’s putting together this amazing season, this legendary season. I just want him to keep going, cause his season ain’t over. I know he’s gonna keep going.”
What are your goals for the rest of the season?
Melifonwu: “I feel like my goal is to have no regrets. Just have no regrets. Obviously a late start in the season, who knows how many more games we’ll have in the season. So just to give it my all and have no regrets for the rest of the season.”