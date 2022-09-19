Injury Updates: D'Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions are working towards developing the ability to withstand injuries to members of their roster.

Despite every effort made to keep players healthy, injuries are going to hamper any team, and sometimes at the most inopportune time.

In Week 2, head coach Dan Campbell's team had three starters on their offensive line not suit up.

But, the play of the reserves gave many supporters confidence, since Evan Brown, Dan Skipper and Logan Stenberg were able to step in on short notice.

"Listen, they battled," said Campbell. "They battled and they’re all smart guys, and they hung in there and they trusted where their help was at, they used it. Certainly, our tackles help now too, you know, (Taylor) Decker and (Penei) Sewell were some of that, some of those three techniques we drag out on.

"But those guys, they played as one unit, and that’s what you have to be able to do when you’re down a few guys. But man, they stepped up and they did exactly what we asked them to do."

After the game, players and Campbell gave updates on the status of current injuries that have crept up.

Aidan Hutchinson

A leg injury slightly impeded Detroit's No. 2 overall pick in the second half against Washington. He received treatment and was able to return to the field to complete the game.

“Just some football stuff, that’s all,” Hutchinson said postgame. “We’re going to be all right. But it’s just one of those things you got to grit it out, and that’s what I had to do. It happens, and it’ll be good.”

Frank Ragnow

Campbell was asked if the injury that forced one of the games best centers to miss this week was similar to the one that forced Ragnow to miss nearly the entire season last year.

"It is, but we’re not concerned," Campbell said. "We’re not concerned. We feel like the thing will heal up. We just need to give it a little time.”

D'Andre Swift

Swift did have his workload slightly reduced against Washington, as he is dealing with a sore ankle.

"Yeah, he just had the ankle -- he’s a little bit sore," Campbell said. "But man on a sore ankle, that was outstanding. He did a great job, he really did. To fight through that -- because I know it didn’t feel great. He knew he wasn’t a hundred, but yet he was saying all week, ‘I’m playing, I’m playing. I’m gonna play. I can do it.’ And he did it.”