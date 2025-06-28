Insider Believes Lions 'Loaded' with Ascending, Young Talent
The Detroit Lions are entering the 2025 season following an offseason that was filled with change.
In a recent NFL mailbag, Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer tackled a question asking whether Dan Campbell's squad got noticeably worse this offseason.
Losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has caused many pundits to grow skeptical of Detroit's chances of returning to the postseason again in 2025.
Campbell also lost defensive line coach Terrell Williams and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Center Frank Ragnow made the difficult decision to step away from football and announced his plans to retire.
Breer noted that while the team is going to look different, general manager Brad Holmes has assembled a roster that is going to get healthier in 2025 and is stocked with talented young players.
"Still, the roster is loaded with ascending, young talent, and Detroit had a full year to prepare for the potential that they’d lose both coordinators," writes Breer. "Guys such as Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch are already good and have plenty of room to grow. Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill are coming back from injury. The defense that rolled out there in the playoffs was a shell of its Week 1 self."
Detroit is not going to play a football game that counts anytime soon. So, Campbell and the front office have plenty of time to assess the status of the team as training camp gets into full swing at the end of July.
Breer explained, "So better health will certainly mean a better defense, and natural growth could make the team more talented on both sides of the ball. Plus, they have until December and January to get all this to a point where a real run at it all is possible. And I still think it is."