Aidan Hutchinson Was Highest-Graded Edge Rusher in 2024
The Detroit Lions are getting one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL back in the mix after a devastating injury ended his 2024 season early.
Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, has been cleared for action and participated in the team's offseason workout program. He's expected to be a dominant force after beginning last season on a record pace.
The Michigan product finished the year with the highest overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus at 94.9. His 95.0 pass-rush grade was also the highest of any player at the position.
Hutchinson was truly dominant in his 2024 appearance, notching 7.5 sacks in just under five full games. Highlighting his effort was a four-sack performance against Tampa Bay in Week 2, and he was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month in September.
While there are questions about the team's pass-rush options opposite him, some analysts believe in Hutchinson's ability to elevate the entire group. In a recent ranking of the defensive lines of all 32 NFL teams from PFF, the Lions ranked sixth.
"The Detroit Lions' defensive line may deserve a higher ranking based on on-paper talent, but there are quite a few question marks surrounding the health of its top players," wrote PFF's Zoltán Buday. "While Aidan Hutchinson was on track to have a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season in 2024 and led all edge defenders with a 94.9 PFF overall grade, it remains to be seen how quickly he can get back to his top form."
Despite his injury, Hutchinson was still able to meet the minimum of snaps played to qualify as the league's leader by PFF's standards.
The Lions have Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal as the leading options to work opposite of Hutchinson, with the potential for players such as Al-Quadin Muhammad and rookie Ahmed Hassanein to step into a role as well.
On the interior, the Lions will have to work without Alim McNeill for the beginning of the year, but his eventual return will help a group that also features DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and first-round pick Tyleik Williams.
Hutchinson has been one of the most intriguing Lions of the entire offseason. In addition to his return, he is also extension-eligible this offseason but remains without a new deal. Detroit has him under team control through at least 2026 after picking up his fifth-year option this offseason.