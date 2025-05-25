Insider: Not All Detroit Lions Draft Picks Will Make Team
The battle to earn a position on the Detroit Lions 53-man roster is getting tougher and tougher. Following a 15-win season and a team that features competition at many key positions, a draft pick is not automatically guaranteed a spot on the roster.
On the latest episode of the "Dungeon of Doom" podcast hosted by Kory Woods and Ben Raven, the topic of who could be facing a tough challenge this spring was discussed.
Woods noted, “I said all of them are not going to make it. I just do not see it. Of the seven draftees, I’ll say six."
Wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who played collegiately at Georgia, appears to have one of the toughest climbs to make the team out of training camp.
Detroit's wide receivers room is chalk full of talent and the team even invested a significant amount of draft capital to draft Issac TeSlaa. The team gave up three third-round picks in order to move up over 30 spots in the draft to add the talented wideout to the team.
The young wideout appears to fit the mold of what general manager Brad Holmes is seeking in an "X" receiver.
“When you’re pick 244 and you’re joining a receiver room that is as top heavy as this one, and with a third-round pick in Isaac TeSlaa, that’s tough,” Raven expressed. “It’s not to say he (Lovett) couldn’t do it. And Brad Holmes loves to keep his draft picks. But pick 244 making a 15-win roster. I don’t care how many UDFAs made it last year. Like the window is tighter.”