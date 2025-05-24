Lions UDFA Profile: TE Zach Horton
New Detroit Lions tight end Zach Horton made a living in college being the unsung hero and doing the little things right.
The former Indiana Hoosier cultivated a reputation of being a hard-working, do-it-all player who was praised by Curt Cignetti, Indiana’s head coach. Horton did enough well to be one of the players that Cignetti brought with him in his move to the Big 10 from James Madison.
Horton rewarded his coach by being one of the pieces that paved the way for the Hoosiers’ Cinderella run to the College Football Playoff.
Now, the tight end finds himself as part of the Lions’ roster following rookie minicamp.
Strengths
One of the main positives for Horton is his versatility. The tight end played all around the field during his time at James Madison and Indiana, including at the fullback spot, in-line, and split out wide. Meanwhile, Detroit offensive coordinator John Morton is not opposed to the idea of keeping a fullback on his roster.
Horton’s blocking is a major positive as well. Horton was known as a “blocking-first” tight end, and his PFF grades for run-blocking (66.3) and pass-protection (61.3) are both respectable for his position. In part, that comes from his ability on second-level blocks, which Horton was praised for during the pre-draft process.
Horton has the first step, whether it is to block or to run routes, that drew attention during his final collegiate season and the pre-draft process. He is a high-motor, high-effort player, from the first step to the whistle.
In Horton’s last two seasons, split between James Madison and Indiana, he started every game. His durability is not a question, as the last time Horton was held on the bench for the whole game was during his sophomore campaign in 2022.
Horton is also the youngest tight end on the Lions’ roster, turning 23 in December. If there is any player who has a chance to earn a slot to develop and polish his skills, it is the Indiana product.
Horton is a player who coaches love to have on their roster. Similarly, he is not a player who opposing coaches like to see. Following Indiana’s 14-point win over the Maryland Terrapins last season, Terrapin head coach Mike Locksley praised Horton, calling him “the glue” of the offense.
“He is the glue for them on offense,” Locksley said of Horton to Indiana Hoosiers on SI. “This is a guy that's really talented in the run game. You get enamored in catches and production there, but as a coach when you look at things as I think of things on offense, he's the heart and soul of it. His style of play is what you like. I respect the way he plays."
There is a reason that the tight end was listed as an Honorable Mention for the All-Big Ten teams by the coaches and media, despite recording under 200 yards in 13 games in 2024.
Similarly, Curt Cignetti called him a “blood-and-guts, hard-nosed guy with talent.” Horton never had the stats to back up his praise, and that came from the tight end making his mark in the background for his teammates to succeed.
That type of player is exactly what Detroit was looking for.
Weaknesses
The first glaring weakness in Horton’s game is his receiving ability. While he has made a few highlight reel catches, including one against Maryland to set up the Hoosier’s opening touchdown, his game is not synonymous with a refined route tree. Additionally, he lacks polish, rounding his cuts.
While his first step is impressive, it is hampered by his lack of burst and slow speed (only a 40 time of 4.95), even for his position group. Combine that with his smaller stature for a tight end, at 6-foot-4, and separation is hard to come by for Horton.
The lack of size could imply Horton’s tryout relies on impressing the coaches at the fullback position, which is a position that is not guaranteed a roster spot.
Horton’s blocking is not perfect, either, as he was not relied on as a pass blocker an overwhelming amount in college. Similarly, he gets caught leaning into blocks at points, which he has overcome with his effort, grit, and tenacity. However, the NFL is an entire new level for him.
Overall, Horton’s tape shows a player that was seemingly built in a lab for Detroit. He is not the biggest, fastest or even the strongest. However, he has the heart and will play until the last whistle. If he is knocked down, he might take a knee cap on the way back up.
His competition for the No. 3 tight end job includes fellow undrafted free agent Luke Deal, free-agent addition Kenny Yeboah and incumbent Shane Zylstra. Additionally, Dan Campbell & Co. released UDFA Caden Prieskorn following rookie minicamp, and his biggest weakness was as a blocker.
When watching the Lions during the upcoming preseason, look in the background when Sione Vaki or Craig Reynolds break into the open field. If Horton’s story in Detroit is anything like his was with the Hoosiers, there is a good chance that the tight end will be sealing off his man to spring the runner free.