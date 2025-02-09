NFL Insider Reveals What Lions Must Offer Browns For Myles Garrett
The Detroit Lions and several other NFL teams are aware the Cleveland Browns are not likely to settle for less than multiple quality draft picks in order to make the decision to trade star defensive end Myles Garrett.
ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler shared recent buzz he has learned during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
"People I've talked to about Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett's trade market agree that his immense talent should garner at least two quality picks in return -- either two first-rounders, or a first-rounder and a high-level Day 2 pick package," Fowler explained. "They also agree the list of potential suitors would be condensed due to his desire to join a contender after requesting a trade."
The talented pass rusher is expected to garner a heavy amount of attention on the trade market.
"I've spoken to several teams that openly admit they will probably reach out to Cleveland, with the expectation that the Browns will say no to any offer," Fowler wrote. "Cleveland has no plans to budge on its stance that Garrett won't be moved."
Other talented defensive linemen could also be available via trade this offseason. Teams understand they must be willing to pay their best pass rushers north of $35 million annually.
Detroit's front office could also be waiting to determine what Aidan Hutchinson will command for a long-term contract extension before deciding on trading for Garrett.
"As one league source predicts, "Maxx, Myles and Trey will all be tied up in trade talks." The expectation is Crosby and Hendrickson will get strong trade interest if their respective teams decide to entertain calls," writes Fowler. "But teams must figure out this edge rush market, either by proactively signing their own players to high-end money or finding a way to get younger and cheaper at the position.