Mike Valenti Rips Aidan Hutchinson Comments About Myles Garrett
The comments made by Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson regarding the potential of Brad Holmes trading for one of the top players at his position has left many scratching their heads.
Hutchinson appeared on the red carpet prior to the annual NFL Honors show which celebrates the best coaches and players in the league.
Prior to the event, the former No. 2 pick was asked by the Detroit Free Press about the trade rumors swirling surrounding Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett.
Hutchinson expressed, "You can’t have that many dudes on one D-line, I don’t know. Who knows, but I think it’s very unlikely?"
Sports radio host Mike Valenti and Rico Beard were both quite surprised Hutchinson would answer a question in that manner, indicating they have never heard a star player dismiss adding a player of Garrett's caliber.
"What time in history have you ever heard a great player say they didn't want to be surrounded by other great players," said Valenti.
After sharing the comments again, both reacted strongly to a question they felt could have been answered much better by a player who was trained to address tough questions by the media.
"It's one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. Just straight away," Valenti said. "If you want to say it's above your pay grade, you want to stay out of it, I get it. If you want to say, 'Hell yeah, I'd love to have him, but clearly that decision is made above my head, cool.' You know what I've never heard from a great player, 'Nah, we don't really need that. Can't have that many good people on a d-line.' No one, ever."
Valenti went on to speculate it was possible Hutchinson was claiming ownership of the defense and wanted to maximize his financial earnings.
There could be an issue if Garrett was to be traded to Detroit and then commanded north of $45 million annually. Detroit made the decision to also give Alim McNeill a lucrative, four-year, $97 million extension.
A picture later surfaced of the former Michigan Wolverines pass rusher talking to Garrett along with Jared Goff.
Many are hoping the recruitment process has already started to bring another great player to Motown.
