Is Anthony Hawkins Lions' DT of Future?
The Detroit Lions have traditionally valued leadership within the prospects they've targeted in the NFL draft in Brad Holmes' tenure.
Bowling Green defensive tackle Anthony Hawkins embodies this desired trait as a two-time team captain, and is reportedly generating interest from the Lions after a strong showing at his recent Pro Day.
Hawkins was not invited to the NFL Combine, so the Pro Day was his big opportunity to showcase his skills in front of scouts across the league. According to reports, there were 28 NFL teams in attendance when the Falcon prospects took the field for their workouts.
Official numbers for the prospects' testing results were not reported, but Hawkins reportedly ran a 7.06 three-cone drill that would've been the fastest among all defensive linemen at the Combine in Indianapolis.
In 2024, Hawkins had five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and 45 combined tackles. All three numbers were career-bests, as he demonstrated an ability to continue to develop throughout his time with the Falcons.
The defender certainly has the frame to be successful at the NFL level, as he's listed at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds. However, there will need to be some adjustments to his technique in order for him to fit at the professional level.
Hawkins profiles as a player who would be best as a three- or five-technique, though he did spend some time playing the nose tackle role at Bowling Green throughout his career. According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkins played 110 snaps in the A gap, 346 snaps in the B gap and 27 over the tackle in 2024.
In the 2024 campaign, Hawkins earned a PFF overall defensive grade of 69.0, along with a run defense grade of 65.3. He also contributed plenty in the pass-rush element, with 69.1 pass-rush grade and 23 pressures.
This level of positional versatility could pay dividends for his future. The Lions have shown a desire to stock up on depth this offseason defensively, as evidenced by adding three cornerbacks, a defensive tackle and a linebacker in free agency.
Detroit has Levi Onwuzurike returning on a one-year deal along with star Alim McNeill to headline the defensive tackle rotation, with DJ Reader and free agency addition Roy Lopez handling nose guard duties. Any defensive tackle addition would likely compete for rotational snaps with Mekhi Wingo and Brodric Martin early in their career.
Hawkins is currently projected to be a late-round prospect with potential to be undrafted, so the Lions could target other needs earlier in the draft and bring him in as either a late-round draft pick or a priority undrafted free agent. As a result, it could be of minimal risk for the team to add him.
With his athleticism, Hawkins has a solid foundation for success. With some technique adjustments, he could wind up being a nice steal with rotational upside.