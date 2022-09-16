Is Jared Goff Getting Treated Like Cade McNamara?

The Detroit Lions scored 35 points in their season opener.

Normally, that would be enough to win a National Football League game.

Despite the outpouring of offensive production, many have focused on just how much did Jared Goff's pick-six interception impeded the team's ability to win the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the 27-year-old's potential in Ben Johnson's offense, there seems to be loud and vocal support for the team to simply draft a young quarterback or move on from Goff after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season.

With some free time to survey what is being debated online Friday regarding the Lions, it is apparent that the potential, no matter how minuscule the chance, of landing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has intrigued the fanbase.

After watching Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes duel on Thursday Night Football, many feel Detroit simply does not measure up at the quarterback position.

Over at Michigan, fans actually booed quarterback Cade McNamara, who actually earned a reasonable amount of success leading the offense.

Fans became enthralled by the potential of JJ McCarthy and out went any level of appreciation for what McNamara was able to accomplish.

For Goff, he is battling an uphill climb just based on the perception that he was an afterthought and a throw in general manager Brad Holmes had to accept, in order to facilitate the Matthew Stafford trade to the Rams.

Despite the public perception, there is a very real chance the Lions front office is rebuilding a football team around Goff.

The team has a stellar running backs unit and an offensive line with a very high ceiling, if they can actually stay healthy.

Lamar Jackson is a unique talent, but largely unproven in the postseason.

Goff has appeared on the game's brightest lights and has an opportunity to lead the Lions to playoff success.

The appealing part of Goff is that the team does not have to guarantee a serious amount of money to secure his services.

Holmes and Co. do not have to cut him after this season. Goff restructured his contract, after he was traded, and the team has him under control until the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Landing Lamar Jackson would certainly require Holmes and Co. to make tough decisions when it comes time to negotiate deals for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and other talented stars looking to cash in.

The best route would appear to be drafting a young quarterback and letting them sit for a season, under the watchful tutelage of a veteran who has an understanding and strong input in the offense.

By all accounts, this upcoming quarterback class is the deepest the NFL draft has seen in several years.

While Goff is flawed and has limitations, this might not have been the week to debate who is replacement is.