Burning Question: Is Lions O-Line in Trouble Without Zeitler?
The Detroit Lions are going to be without veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler after he signed with the Tennessee Titans to depart in free agency.
Zeitler's departure has left many wondering and scratching their heads as to how the unit will replace him. It was highly unlikely that Detroit would match the Titans $9 million contract offer.
Rookie Christian Mahogany was able to battle through early health issues to earn playing time at the end of his debut NFL campaign.
Detroit's coaching staff quickly saw a player that could handle his own as a run blocker and had the athleticism in pass protection to trust he would eventually become the veteran's replacement.
Mahogany allowed just a single quarterback pressure in Detroit's win over Chicago in December and had a solid performance against the Commanders in the postseason.
“Yeah, we thought that was a good showing by Mahogany and it’s worthy of, if it goes there, to give him a shot. But then there again, we have (Kayode Awosika) Yode as well," said Campbell, after defeating the Bears. "He’s played snaps, played playoff snaps for us and we trust him as well. So, we feel like we’re in good hands.”
Offensive line coach Hank Fraley has options heading into the 2025 season. Mahogany could return to play left guard, switching Graham Glasgow back to the right guard position.
The 32-year-old is coming off of a down season that was hampered due to nagging injuries. Despite his struggles, Detroit values his versatility and could start the season with him still being a starter.
It is expected Detroit will target a versatile lineman in the draft, one that has the potential to excel at both tackle and guard positions.
First round options include Donovan Jackson, Tyler Booker and Grey Zabel.
Depth is still a concern, so it is expected Detroit could still target a veteran offensive lineman in free agency or when roster cuts occur ahead of the start of the 2025 season. Colby Sorsdal is still developing
Lions sideline reporter T.J. Lang expressed on social media Detroit could test out Giovanni Manu at guard, while he continues his development his sophomore campaign.
Lions exclusive rights free agents
Holmes has reportedly tendered two exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs), but have decided to allow two others to test the free agency market.
According to the Free Press, Detroit has tendered linebacker Trevor Nowaske and offensive lineman Michael Niese contracts.
Defensive end Mitchell Agude and offensive lineman Connor Galvin are now free agents after not being tendered exclusive rights free agent contracts.
Offensive lineman Kayode Awosika and tight end Shane Zylstra are also set to be free agents after not being tendered restricted free agent (RFA) contracts.