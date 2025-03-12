Lions Kevin Zeitler to Sign With Tennessee Titans
The Detroit Lions have lost one of the key parts of their offensive line from the 2024 campaign.
Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, who came to Detroit on a one-year contract prior to the 2024 season, is joining the Tennessee Titans on a one-year, $9 million contract according to multiple reports.
In the immediate future, 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany appears to be next on the depth chart. Mahogany started two games, including the Divisional Round loss to Washington, as a rookie.
Zeitler started 16 games last season for the Lions, but did not play in the Divisional Round against Washington due to an injury suffered in the regular season finale. In 2024, Zeitler earned a PFF overall offensive grade of 86.8. He was particularly solid as a run blocker, as he earned an 87.2 grade in that area.
In his career, Zeitler has been one of the league’s most durable linemen. He has played in at least 12 games in each of his 13 NFL seasons, including the fact that he has made at least 15 starts in every season dating back to 2015.
The veteran offensive lineman has played for four NFL teams prior to Detroit. He entered the league as a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team before signing with the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2017 season.
He spent two years in Cleveland before he was traded in the offseason to the New York Giants in exchange for Olivier Vernon. Zeitler was released after two seasons in the Big Apple and wound up signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. After three years in Baltimore, he signed with the Lions prior to the 2024 campaign.