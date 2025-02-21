Is Nic Scourton Lions' EDGE of Future?
One of the Detroit Lions' main decisions they'll face in the offseason is finding a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson.
Last year, the group finished tied-for-23rd in sacks and left much to be desired from a pass rush perspective. As a result, the Lions could be on the lookout for a young complimentary pass rusher that can help the defense.
The top-end of this year's class of defensive ends is made up of several players with different skill sets, and the value of the position could cause several to be off the board when it's the Lions' turn to pick at 28th overall in the NFL Draft.
One option viewed among the top-tier that has been a popular fit for the Lions in recent mock drafts is Texas A&M's Nic Scourton, a Purdue transfer who in many ways fits the Lions with his play style.
Scourton is big and physical, at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, and has a nice blend of speed and power to his game. His motor shows up on tape, as he doesn't appear to relax or take plays off while he's on the field. This motor and physicality are defining traits of many Lions, so it's not hard to see the fit.
In his season at Texas A&M, Scourton had five sacks and 36 pressures. Prior to that, he was a big contributor at Purdue, as he had 10 sacks in 2023 for the Boilermakers. That year for Purdue, he had a 90.6 Pro Football Focus pass rush grade.
As for his skill set, Scourton likes to utilize a spin move to create separation from offensive linemen. He's quick off the line of scrimmage and was dominant at times but ulitizing his size.
He's not just a designated pass rusher, though. He more than holds his own against the run, with his big frame playing a big role in that success.
The Lions have some intriguing decisions to make at the edge rusher position, starting with the future of Za'Darius Smith. The cap benefits for the team releasing him include taking on no dead money, but he also has the ability to be productive at a position of need.
Even if the Lions retain Smith, there is a need for overall quality depth at the position with several other players set to be free agents. Scourton would be a young boost of energy for the group, and could develop into being a solid option opposite Hutchinson due to his physcality and size.
Scourton is a top-five edge rusher in the class and the upcoming NFL combine will be big for his draft hopes.
