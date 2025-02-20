Grading Bold Lions Trade Offer for Myles Garrett
The number of NFL pundits linking the Detroit Lions to Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett continues to grow.
Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon came out with his "mock offseason 2.0" earlier this week, and in it, he has the Lions trading the No. 28 overall pick and multiple other assets to land Garrett, this offseason's prized trade piece.
Specifically, Risdon has Detroit parting with the No. 28 pick, its third-round pick this year (No. 101 overall), its first-and-third-round selections next year and defensive tackle Brodric Martin in exchange for the Browns pass-rusher. As part of the deal, the Lions Wire writer also has Dan Campbell's squad netting a fifth-rounder this year (No. 165 overall) and Cleveland’s second-round pick next year.
As Risdon notes, the fifth-round selection the Browns are sending in this package was originally Detroit’s pick. It was dealt at the trade deadline for EDGE Za’Darius Smith.
Another layer of this proposed trade is that it sees the Lions ink Garrett to a new, multi-year contract. Risdon projects the two sides to come to terms on a four-year deal worth $144.5 million ($36.13 million per year), with $94M guaranteed at signing.
If pulled off, this would be by far the biggest trade of Brad Holmes’ tenure as Detroit general manager.
In the past, Holmes has been resistant to “going all in” and giving up as many draft picks as above to acquire an established talent, even one with Garrett’s All-Pro pedigree. And this certainly would be a hefty package – and a rich amount of valuable draft capital – to part with. But, it'd be more than worth it to acquire Garrett, a game-changing pass-rusher. Most importantly, he would provide the Lions with a supremely-gifted EDGE counterpart for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
Since Hutchinson entered the league in 2022, the aforementioned EDGE defenders have combined for a staggering 72.5 sacks. Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection, recorded 44.0 sacks himself from 2022-24.
Additionally, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick was highly productive a season ago, producing an impressive 14.0 sacks, 56 quarterback hurries and 83 total pressures. And for his efforts, he earned a 92.8 pass-rush grade and a 92.3 overall mark from Pro Football Focus. Both of those grades were good for second-best among all qualified EDGEs in 2024.
Garrett would be just what the doctor ordered for the Lions’ lackluster pass-rush. Plus, he very well could be the missing piece they need to make a Super Bowl run in 2025.
If I were Holmes, I'd pull the trigger on this blockbuster deal. And, at this present moment, I'll give the proposed trade a “B+” grade.