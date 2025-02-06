Is Shemar Stewart Lions' EDGE of Future?
The Detroit Lions, coming off a 15-2 campaign and divisional-round playoff loss, have a busy offseason of themselves. In order to take the next step as an organization, they must address multiple areas of need, including at EDGE.
Detroit struggled all of 2024 to get after the quarterback on a consistent basis. Outside of Aidan Hutchinson with his 7.5 sacks, no Lions defender recorded five sacks. Trade deadline acquisition Za'Darius Smith came the closest to the five-sack plateau, with four sacks in eight games as a member of the Lions.
Smith proved to be a decent addition made by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, but still isn't the answer to the team's pass-rushing woes. The Lions, which amassed 37.0 total sacks in 2024, are still in need of a running mate for Hutchinson.
If Holmes decides to fill the void via the draft, Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart would be a respectable target.
Checking in at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Stewart is equipped with rare movement abilities, lateral mobility and explosiveness for a player of his size.
In 12 games with the Aggies in 2024, he produced 31 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, along with 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He also totaled 33 hurries, per Pro Football Focus, and was named a third-team All-SEC selection.
Along with all that, Stewart graded out as a proficient run-stuffer, with an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade. Additionally, he earned a career-best PFF overall mark of 79.5 for his efforts.
Stewart's immense size, speed and ability also stood out during his week of work at the Senior Bowl last week. All week long, he proved to be too powerful and explosive for offensive tackles to stay in front of. In addition, he displayed his play-making ability on day two of practices, when he used his top-flight explosiveness to bend around the edge and deliver a strip-sack of Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan.
Subsequently, Stewart's draft stock is now on the rise, which could put him out of reach for the Lions with their first-round selection (No. 28 overall).
As The Draft Network's Keith Sanchez writes, “Stewart is a rare athlete with an exceptional combination of size and athleticism. With proper coaching and development, he has the potential to transform into a premier pass rusher at the NFL level. His physical tools provide a solid foundation, and his ceiling is among the highest of players entering the league.”
There's no doubt that Stewart is a supremely-gifted athlete with all the upside in the world. Yet, it's concerning that the Texas A&M product compiled just 4.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons.
Still, Holmes & Co. could do much worse than the former Aggies defender at No. 28 overall.