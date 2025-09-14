Isaac TeSlaa Has Another Ridiculous One-Handed Grab
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has done it again.
After a spectacular grab resulted in a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, the 2025 third-round pick made another one-handed grab in his debut at Ford Field.
Amon-Ra St. Brown insisted the refs in Green Bay look again to make sure the call was correct.
"You see that video after the catch, he's running over, calling it a catch, making sure the ref takes a look at it, check it out, see if it's a touchdown or not, making sure he gets the ball and everything," said TeSlaa. "I think that's just a testament to who he's been for me."
With the Lions leading 21-14, the talented wideout reached out and secured another highlight-reel catch.
His reception put his team in great position to extend their lead. Detroit was battling back-and-forth with a Bears team that had just had a seven-play, 57-yard drive that trimmed the lead to 21-14.
On the next play, Jared Goff found St. Brown in the end zone to give Detroit a 28-14 halftime lead.
Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery shared the former Arkansas wideout has earned the respect of his teammates. First, he needed to make sure the snacks were kept full.
As he has made plays at practice and on the field, teammates have noticed what he can bring to Detroit's offense.
"At first, he was just average as a rookie in the room. He didn't keep the snacks in there. That wasn't good, and Saint let him know that wasn't good, and he fixed it. As days went on and the snacks Saint likes and Jamo (Jameson Williams) likes and the rest of the guys like, as they became more available, then they started to maybe talk to him a little more," said Montgomery. "And then, of course, you start making plays, you get the respect. This is a making-plays business."