Best Bet: Jameson Williams Ignites Lions Offense
After a sluggish effort that resulted in just 13 points, the Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back.
Their home opener offers a prime opportunity to do so. Against former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears, Detroit has the chance to prove that last week's struggles offensively were simply a fluke.
One player who could have a big role in Sunday's game is wide receiver Jameson Williams. After signing a new three-year contract extension, Williams was limited to 23 yards on four catches in the season opener.
With game-changing speed, the wideout has the opportunity to generate big plays every time he catches the ball. As a result, Drew Ellis of Sports Betting Dime believes Williams could have a big bounce back performance in terms of his receiving output.
Ellis has tabbed Williams achieving over 51.5 receiving yards (-111 via DraftKings Sportsbook) as his best bet for the Lions' Week 2 matchup.
"The Lions offense feels like a bit of a mystery right now," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "With the OC change and the middle of the offensive line looking lost last week, there’s a lot to be hesitant about when making a pick for this unit. One thing we know is that Jameson Williams needs to be a focal point. His explosiveness is rare in this league, as he can take any ball to the house when he gets in space."
Williams has continued to impress the Lions' coaching staff with his growth, as he has transformed into an all-around wideout after entering the league known primarily for his speed. As a result, he has developed the trust of the Lions' coaching staff.
This resulted in his new contract, and his outlook for the 2025 season remains positive despite a slow start in Week 1. With Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon ruled out and Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson likely to shadow Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams could have plenty of opportunities on Sunday.
"Given the new contract and a solid training camp, we know the Lions want to get him the ball in space," Ellis said. "I expect Williams to be a focus of the offensive game plan today. Look for him to break a big one and get over his total of 51.5 yards."
The Lions' Week 2 matchup against the Bears is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field, and will be televised on FOX.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.