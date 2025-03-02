Jaguars Interesting In 'Gauging the Market' for Lions Carlton Davis
Detroit Lions free agent cornerback Carlton Davis is expected to draw some interest in the coming weeks.
With free agency set to kick off in just a little over a week, the 28-year-old will be on the list of many front offices seeking to add a versatile, physical defensive back.
In a comprehensive scouting combine report, ESPN shared that the Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams that could reach out to offer Davis a free agent contract.
According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, "The Jaguars will gauge the market of veteran corner Carlton Davis III, another third-contract guy."
Liam Coen shared at the combine the team is looking to play more physical. As part of his staff, former Buffalo Bills Strength and Conditioning Director Eric Siano was hired.
"Eric Siano has been very well respected throughout this profession for the last, obviously, 15 years. He’s a Springfield College grad. A ton of those guys have really gone on and ascended throughout the strength and conditioning world. Just the veteran experience, right? Everybody’s talking about young and inexperienced. Well, I felt like it was kind of critical more so just in there to get somebody that’s done it for a long time," said Coen. "Hey, we have to get through the AFC, right?
"We’re going to have to go play physical," Coen commented further. "And I think that that was something that we look to maybe develop a little bit more in terms of that mentality, how we want to play the game, our style and brand of football. He was critical to that hire."
Kevin Zeitler could draw interest from Bears
A team that could contact veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler is the Chicago Bears.
According to the Chicago Tribune, "Other veterans could be short-term options too. Kevin Zeitler played last season for the Lions. The Waukesha, Wis., native told me after the Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field that he has tried to get interest from the Bears in the past. He turns 35 on March 8, so you’re talking about another short-term fix, but maybe that’s a possibility if the Bears are thinking about a center (Dalman) in free agency and a guard in the first or second round of the draft. That would give them three new starters for the interior."