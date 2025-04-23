Is Jahdae Barron Lions' Cornerback of Future?
The 2025 NFL Draft is just one day away. It commences Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisc., with the Detroit Lions set to pick for the first time at No. 28 overall.
The Lions are heavily expected to take either a defensive lineman or an offensive lineman with the pick. However, if they go in a different direction with the first-round selection, there's a chance that Brad Holmes & Co. target a cornerback.
If this scenario comes to fruition, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron would be a worthwhile selection.
In recent mock drafts, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound Barron has been projected to go as high as No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins and as low as No. 30 overall to the Buffalo Bills.
During his time with the Longhorns, he became known as a high-energy, highly instinctual defensive back. He has the ability to line up at safety, nickel cornerback and linebacker, and brings an immense level of physicality to each position.
Barron amassed 67 total tackles, five interceptions and 16 passes defensed in 2024, and won the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's top defensive back for his efforts. Also, he posted a 90.7 Pro Football Focus overall grade and a 91.1 PFF coverage mark during his final collegiate campaign.
All in all, he possesses the necessary intangibles, including the proper instincts, physicality and motor, to be an impact defender at the next level.
And on top of all that, he's been compared to Lions Pro Bowl defensive back Brian Branch by ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller.
“Coaches at Texas rave about Barron's instincts and leadership, and those traits show up on the tape,” Miller wrote. “The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has inside-outside versatility thanks to experience at both slot and outside cornerback, and some scouts think his best position is at the nickel.”
Additionally, Miller provided the Texas defensive back with a first-round grade.
Barron, with his physical playing style and positional versatility, would be a natural fit in Detroit's secondary.
Yet, it's not very likely that he falls to the end of the first round. And I also don't envision Holmes trading up from the No. 28 spot to select the Longhorns defender.
However, on the off chance that Barron slips all the way to the 28th pick, the Lions – even with more pressing needs in the trenches – would be wise to nab him.