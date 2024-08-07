Why RB Jahmyr Gibbs Adds 'Irreplaceable Dynamic' to Offense
The Detroit Lions have a running back that has the potential to completely unlock the rest of the offense.
Jahmyr Gibbs is a triple-threat running back that is likely going to make it extremely difficult to take him off the field this season.
His ability to run, block and catch puts the former first-round pick in a rare category of running back that can essentially do it all.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr also attended joint practice Tuesday and observed how the Lions will significantly benefit from Gibbs' presence in the backfield.
10 Takeaways from Lions Joint Practices Against Giants
"The Lions and Gibbs have made no secret about how instrumental he is to the passing game this year, but it was stunning to see him leak out of the backfield to the left and watch the entirety of the Giants defense shift toward the running back," writes Orr. "Remember, Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are on the field, too.
"Last year, Gibbs had one of the highest Net Yards over Average ratings on the Lions’ offense, according to NFLGSIS statistics," Orr continued. "Gibbs only played on 57% of the snaps. Gibbs played a majority on first down last year, with 103 of his 182 rushing attempts occurring on first down. Gibbs had just 11 catches and 23 carries on third down. This is a long way of saying that his statistical ceiling is immense."
An underrated aspect of Gibbs' game is his ability to pass protect, allowing Jared Goff even more time to dissect an opponents defense.
"The Lions were working the Giants’ defense Tuesday with a heavy dose of misdirection. David Montgomery caught what ended up being the best pass to a running back from Goff, but it’s starting to become clear why the Lions invested so heavily in Gibbs," Orr noted. "With more pass-protection reps, allowing him to be entrusted with more of a three-down role, Gibbs adds an irreplaceable dynamic."