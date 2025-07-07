Jahmyr Gibbs Earns Strong Praise in Running Back Rankings
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned praise from NFL executives, coaches and scouts for his speed and instincts.
In ESPN's annual rankings, the former first-round draft pick was ranked as the third-best running back in the league.
"He's a lot like Reggie Bush, just with a little bit more power," an AFC executive shared. "Size will always be a little bit more of an issue with him but his speed and instincts and ability to change the game are a problem and maybe the best in the league."
The last couple of seasons, Detroit's coaching staff has deployed Gibbs as part of a tandem with veteran David Montgomery.
When Montgomery went down with a MCL injury, the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back emerged as a player who could be a primary back.
Heading into the 2025 season, assistant coach Tashard Choice is now tasked with assisting Gibbs grow as a pass-catcher and a consistent, explosive option.
"Some evaluators agree Gibbs is best utilized in a 1-2 combo, like he is in Detroit with David Montgomery. As the AFC exec put it, Gibbs can serve as a primary back but "might wear down faster" if asked to absorb too many hits between the tackles due to size. But he runs with a toughness, so it's not like he wouldn't be up for the challenge. And Gibbs did just fine in three games without Montgomery late last season, totaling 365 rushing yards on 64 carries."