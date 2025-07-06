Roundtable: Has Jared Goff Peaked?
1.) What is the closest position battle at Lions training camp?
Christian Booher: The center position will be the closest position battle at training camp this season. Between the veteran Graham Glasgow and rookie Tate Ratledge, the Lions have interesting options, but must find one they feel comfortable with for an entire year in 2025. Finding Frank Ragnow’s replacement is of utmost importance.
Elsewhere, there will be some interesting battles potentially at the slot cornerback position and at guard, with the loser of the center battle likely to slide over.
Vito Chirco: I believe it will be along the interior of the offensive line. I agree with Christian that the center position will be closely contested between Graham Glasgow and Tate Ratledge. I also believe that there will be a fierce battle for the guard spots, with Christian Mahogany in the mix and likely to claim one of the two starting jobs.
2.) What do you expect from linebacker Grant Stuard?
Booher: I think Stuard will be predominantly a special teams contributor who performs at a high level in that area. With Malcolm Rodriguez sidelined, I could also see him getting some snaps in packages defensively.
Stuard has a skill set that can help Detroit’s defense, and had a huge game last year for the Colts. Dan Campbell also made a comment about Stuard potentially playing some offense, though it may have been tongue-in-cheek.
Chirco: I believe that Stuard will provide Detroit with some much-needed insurance at the linebacker position, as Malcolm Rodriguez is still in the midst of recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last Thanksgiving.
He also should prove to be a valuable asset on special teams for the Lions. He has experience on both the kick return and coverage units and the punt return and coverage teams. And with Detroit having released special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Stuard could help fill the void.
Now entering his fifth NFL season, Stuard won't be confused for a high-impact player anytime soon. However, he is a solid depth piece, with the ability to contribute both at linebacker and on special teams. Consequently, he should be able to garner a spot on the Lions’ season-opening 53-man roster.
3.) Who is the one Detroit Lions player you want to spend a day on a boat with?
Booher: I enjoy fishing, and as such on this boat day, I would be looking to get out on the boat and catch some fish. Jared Goff is a good option, as is Kerby Joseph if you’re looking for good energy and some laughs. My pick, though, is going to be Jack Campbell. I think he would be someone who would know where to find the best fish, as well as offer some tricks for how to catch them.
Chirco: It's hard not to say the team's signal-caller, Jared Goff. However, I'm going to go with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Similar to Goff, St. Brown is a well-connected individual who has formed bonds with various players across the league. Subsequently, I believe I'd be able to meet other NFL players by being on his boat, which would lead to a fun-filled, one-of-a-kind experience.
4.) Has Jared Goff peaked?
Booher: I don’t think so, yet. In terms of overall legacy, the biggest honor is still out there in the Super Bowl. Lions QB coach Mark Brunell said that the desire to win one motivates Goff, and that is something that should excite Lions fans. I think he can put up even bigger numbers this year, truthfully, with all his talent coming back. Granted, he’s at his best when he’s comfortable, and Detroit has had to rebuild its offensive line. But, Goff should be able to find a steady groove and continue improving.
Chirco: I believe so, in the sense that I don’t envision him throwing for more than 37 touchdowns (as he did last season). I think Goff is more in line for the 29-30 touchdowns that he threw for the two seasons prior. And there’s nothing wrong with that as long as he continues to keep his interception rate low and continues to lead the Lions to wins on a consistent basis.
5.) Do you predict Aidan Hutchinson will set the market or take a hometown deal with his contract extension?
Booher: I think Hutchinson will wait out his deal through the end of this year before signing it next year. Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt are both currently waiting out their new deals, and if I’m Hutchinson’s agent, I’m not letting him sign anything until those two deals are done. Hutchinson is taking a risk in that way, though, as if his performance dips, his value will decrease. However, I think Hutchinson is one of the best in the game and should command top dollar. Detroit was willing to go to $30 million a year for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, and I could absolutely see the new deal for Hutchinson setting the market.
Chirco: As much as Hutchinson likely has a strong desire to remain in Detroit, I think he'll be convinced to ink a contract extension that will set the market for EDGE defenders. I hate to say it like this, but he'd almost be stupid not to. I'm all for players cashing in while they can, especially considering the fact that Hutchinson has already experienced a major injury and the NFL is the “Not For Long” league. There's no guarantee that he'll have the opportunity to sign another lucrative contract during his NFL career.