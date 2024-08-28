Jake Fromm Signs With Lions Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions elected to carry two quarterbacks on their initial active roster.
After cutting Nate Sudfeld and Jake Fromm, the Lions will have starter Jared Goff and backup Hendon Hooker on the active roster to begin the year. However, Fromm is reportedly returning on the Lions' practice squad.
Fromm joined the Lions ahead of the second preseason game, when Hooker was dealing with a concussion. Initially believed to be little more than organizational depth, the Georgia product made a strong impression when given the opportunity in the preseason finale against Pittsburgh.
"Fromm, you guys know what we did. It comes after the concussion, he was really just as needed," Campbell said. "We don’t know if (Hendon) Hooker will be back, but he’s really insurance if you have to have a guy come and give handoffs, I mean this guy has learned the offense like, I mean he’s on it. And we don’t have an easy offense to learn. It’s not – especially at that position, the quarterback position. So, to watch him come in – I mean we went through two minutes yesterday and put him in at the end and I mean he didn’t miss a beat."
Hooker started the final preseason game and played the majority of it, but a window became available for Fromm to get two series of action. He went 6-of-8 passing for 89 yards, forming a strong impression for the coaching staff.
"When you see that, you can’t help but root for a guy like that, even as a coach, like, ‘Man, let’s get this guy an opportunity,’ so I just – it’s encouraging. It’s good to see, and I know this," Campbell said. "He’s got my antenna up. I mean I see him. So, what does that mean? I don’t quite know yet, but I know this is that he’s intriguing. He’s got a little football player in him
Fromm was initially drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft. He started two games for the New York Giants in the 2021 season.