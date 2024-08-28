Strengths and Weaknesses of Lions' 2024 Roster
After days and weeks of speculation, the Lions’ 2024 season-opening roster has come to form. To no surprise, it is one of the NFL's strongest rosters. Yet, as with every team, Dan Campbell's squad is equipped with both strengths and weaknesses going into Week 1 against the L.A. Rams.
Without further ado, here are my strengths and weaknesses for Detroit's 53-man roster headed into 2024.
Strengths
Running backs
The Lions are equipped with a strong backfield headed into the 2024 season. Spearheaded by the one-two punch of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit should once again be potent on the ground. The run game is the bread and butter of Ben Johnson's offense, and it should be in good hands with Montgomery and Gibbs leading the way. The duo produced nearly 2,000 combined rushing yards a season ago.
Plus, the depth chart is solid at this position, with veteran Craig Reynolds and rookie Sione Vaki locked in as the the third and fourth running backs, respectively. Undoubtedly, this position group appears to be a strength of the team's roster yet again.
Offensive line
Detroit's offensive line is arguably the best in the entire National Football League. Anchored by center Frank Ragnow and All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, the Lions’ offensive line is adept at both protecting quarterback Jared Goff and paving the way for the team's various running backs.
Guards Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler and Sewell's tackle counterpart Taylor Decker round out the starting offensive line. And along with veteran swing tackle Dan Skipper and fellow reserves Colby Sorsdal, Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu and Michael Niese, they form a formidable line.
This position group should play a pivotal role in the Lions possessing a top-five offense for a third consecutive campaign.
Secondary
Your eyes are not deceiving you. The secondary, the one-time Achilles’ heel of the Lions, will be a strength for Campbell & Co. in 2024.
This is a credit to Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, who made a concerted effort to upgrade the aforementioned position group this past offseason. He not only acquired proven cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson. But, he also doubled up on the position via this past April's NFL Draft, using the Lions’ first two picks of the draft on Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw.
Arnold and Rakestraw both had their moments in training camp where they stood out, and the belief is that Arnold will develop quickly into a No. 1 cornerback.
Meanwhile, the Lions will enter the season with a competent safeties group featuring three individuals who are capable of starting: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Branch – a standout rookie in 2023 – is likely to be the biggest difference-maker of the group. He has the ability to line up both at nickel corner and at safety, and is equipped with the necessary intangibles to excel at both spots, too. I believe that a Pro Bowl-caliber season is in store for the second-year pro in 2024.
Weaknesses
Wide receivers
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the definition of a No. 1 receiver, and has become one of the league's very best wideouts. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams looks like he has the necessary intangibles to be a strong No. 2 receiver for a long time.
Yet, after the two of them, the Lions’ receivers depth chart isn't nearly as strong. At this present juncture, the 53-man roster possesses just four receivers, with veteran Kalif Raymond and undrafted rookie Isaiah Williams rounding out the WR depth chart.
While I believe Raymond is a dynamic punt returner and can do a lot for Ben Johnson's offense, I'm not in love with the idea of him being the team's No. 3 receiver. He's much more of a No. 4 target in the passing game, due to his noted ability to impact the game on special teams.
As for Williams, he had a terrific preseason, and has the makings of a pass-catcher that can have a solid pro career. Yet, going up against teams’ second-and-third-stringers in exhibition games is a lot different than squaring off with opponents’ first-stringers in the regular season.
Plus, neither Raymond or Williams possess the prototypical size to be an “X” receiver – something that Detroit's receiving corps is lacking heading into the ‘24 campaign.
Holmes has clearly done a great job building the Lions into Super Bowl contenders, so it's hard to be critical of him. However, if I were to nitpick one thing, it'd be his ability to construct a strong receivers room. I believe that this position group is the biggest area of weakness for Detroit headed into 2024.
EDGE complement for Aidan Hutchinson
I think the Lions will once again struggle all season to find a complementary pass-rushing presence for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
While I believe that Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal and James Houston will each have their moments, I'm not willing to put my full-blown trust in any of them at this present moment. Davenport and Houston combined to play in just six games a season ago, while Paschal has struggled to be consistently productive since entering the league in 2022.
Houston likely has the highest upside of the bunch. But, the verdict is still out on whether his eight-sack campaign in 2022 was an anomaly.
Thus, outside of Hutchinson, I'm not a huge believer in this EDGE-rushing group. And, I fear that Detroit will go another season without a solid EDGE counterpart for Hutchinson.