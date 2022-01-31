James Ihedigbo Suggests Lions 'Should Sell Their Organization'

Former Detroit Lions player takes to social media to point out the quick success Matthew Stafford has experienced with the Rams.

The outpouring of support for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford came from former teammates and many media members who observed him play in Detroit for 12 seasons.

After not winning a single playoff game in over a decade playing in Motown, the 33-year-old rallied his team to a 20-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

“This is a whole lot better than I thought it was going to be, man. This is an unbelievable team, unbelievable atmosphere tonight," Stafford said, following the Rams' victory. "Thank you guys for coming out and making it loud and proud! I’m so happy to be a part of this team. These guys, I’m looking at their faces, they put so much work into this thing. This is for everybody, I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

A segment of the Lions' fanbase, which has not seen a playoff victory in 30 years, turned its frustrations to ownership.

Former Lion James Ihedigbo took to social media, and seemed to throw his support for the notion that the Lions will experience success once ownership changes.

"Matthew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl in his first year in L.A. Is it safe to say the Lions should sell their organization," Ihedigbo posted on social media.

The ex-Lions quarterback will have his first opportunity to win the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks, as the Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Sofi Stadium.

