Jameson Williams Attends Lions Voluntary Workout Amid Trade Rumors
The Detroit Lions have officially started their voluntary offseason workout regimen at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
One day ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, supporters have felt an elevated level of angst and anxiety due to rampant trade discussions surrounding star wideout Jameson Williams.
With the team likely expected to exercise his fifth-year option, many pundits and supporters were wondering about and discussing his long-term future in Motown.
Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson appear to be signing lucrative, long-term contracts, while Williams' future is a little more uncertain.
Supporters were thrilled to see a photograph of a smiling Williams inside the Allen Park facility. The team's admin posted a caption, "we Gucci over here."
MORE: Lions Release QB Jake Fromm
Williams posted cryptic messages on his social media channel earlier this week, sparking even more speculation regarding his satisfaction level with the organization.
Since being drafted, the former No. 12 overall pick has had a solid relationship with his teammates and the coaching staff.
The organization has remained patient with the speedy wideout, even though he has been suspended on a couple of occasions for violations of league rules.
After being challenged by the coaching staff to become the team's No. 2 wideout, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season and become one of the top deep-threat options in the league.
Holmes indicated at the league meetings Williams was still scratching the surface of his abilities.
“I do think he’s got more in him as well," Holmes said. "So, I just think it just makes sense for us to do what we can to keep him around."