All Lions

Jameson Williams Attends Lions Voluntary Workout Amid Trade Rumors

Jameson Williams photographed Wednesday at voluntary workout.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) shakes hands with Hip-hop artist Flavor Flav
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) shakes hands with Hip-hop artist Flavor Flav / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have officially started their voluntary offseason workout regimen at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.

One day ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, supporters have felt an elevated level of angst and anxiety due to rampant trade discussions surrounding star wideout Jameson Williams.

With the team likely expected to exercise his fifth-year option, many pundits and supporters were wondering about and discussing his long-term future in Motown.

Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson appear to be signing lucrative, long-term contracts, while Williams' future is a little more uncertain.

Supporters were thrilled to see a photograph of a smiling Williams inside the Allen Park facility. The team's admin posted a caption, "we Gucci over here."

MORE: Lions Release QB Jake Fromm

Williams posted cryptic messages on his social media channel earlier this week, sparking even more speculation regarding his satisfaction level with the organization.

Since being drafted, the former No. 12 overall pick has had a solid relationship with his teammates and the coaching staff.

The organization has remained patient with the speedy wideout, even though he has been suspended on a couple of occasions for violations of league rules.

After being challenged by the coaching staff to become the team's No. 2 wideout, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season and become one of the top deep-threat options in the league.

Holmes indicated at the league meetings Williams was still scratching the surface of his abilities.

“I do think he’s got more in him as well," Holmes said. "So, I just think it just makes sense for us to do what we can to keep him around."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News