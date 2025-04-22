Fans React to Jameson Williams Not Following Lions on Social Media
The speculation of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams potentially being on the trade block continues to intensify ahead of the NFL draft.
After a report Monday that some around the league believing that Williams could in fact be traded, it was discovered that the wide receiver does not follow the team on Instagram.
In some cases, a player unfollowing their team could be the precursor to a trade request or a sign that they are unhappy in their current situation.
However, when this was uncovered, fans began to speculate whether Williams had ever followed the team to begin with, and some dismissed the notion that this was cause for concern regarding his future with the team.
Popular Detroit sports radio host Mike Valenti believes the team should hold onto Williams for the duration of his contract, as the best version of the team involves him in the picture. He explained why during 'The Valenti Show With Rico' Tuesday on Lions flagship radio.
"I don't see a way that you trade Jameson Williams and you're better this year. I am all in to win a Super Bowl," Valenti said. "I cannot possibly find a way to lose Ben Johnson and Jamo in the same offseason and then sell my fans (that) we're trying to win a Super Bowl."
Williams is eligible to have the fifth-year option exercised and for a new contract this offseason. He has one year of team control remaining currently, but the Lions can add a second year by picking up his option. His fifth-year option is expected to cost $15,493,000 for the 2026 season.
The Alabama product had a breakout season for the Lions in 2023, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards. However, with one receiver already on a hefty contract in All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, general manager Brad Holmes admitted that it would be challenging to pay a second during his media availability at the annual NFL meetings.
As a result, Williams' future with the team has been a point of interest ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
