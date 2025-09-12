Lions WR Reacts to Contract Extension: 'I Found a Home Here'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is happy he will be part of the team's future for the next several season.
After signing a three-year extension worth up to $83 million, the former first-round pick is inked through the conclusion of the 2029 NFL season.
Williams spoke to reporters after practice Thursday and shared his feelings on his extension and being a part of the Detroit community.
"I found a home here," said Williams. "I feel very comfortable with the staff, my brothers that I play with and go to war with every week. So, that was the main thing. My brothers came. My brothers was on my mind, going out and going to war with them. I wouldn't want to do it with nobody else different. By the way we practice and go hard with each other all-year round. So, you know, that was the main thing."
Dan Campbell voiced satisfaction the team could take care of Williams' deal early.
“Yeah, it’s good. As much as you can kind of get that business side out of the way, it’s good," said Campbell. "We were hoping it would’ve been done sooner than that, but it doesn’t always work that way. Glad to get it done. Jamo’s come a long way, and we expect a lot more out of him, too. It’s good.”
The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout has become a fixture in the City of Detroit, regularly hosting charity events and not shying away from spending time with supporters and fans.
"I enjoy just the culture of Detroit. When I came here, things was on the down side of the City. You know, losing games, not winning," said Williams. "And it's been going uphill ever since I got here. So, the culture has been changed. I wouldn't say it changed actually, because it's always been that. The game's have always been packed, since we were 1-5 my rookie year. And we turned it around, you know, the game's been selling out."
Williams expressed he has never had a negative interaction with a fan of the team and has never turned down a request to take a photo or sign an autograph for those who ask.
"The City -- you go around the City, there are multiple fans approaching you to ask for pictures, autographs. I have never had a bad interaction with a fan or nobody," said Williams. "I never tell a fan no to a picture or a signature. So, I just love the City. I love the culture of the City. It's not too much different from home where I come from. A lot of similarities and everything. So, I just feel comfortable."