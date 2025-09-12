'It's an Easy Fix': John Morton Plans to Correct Rushing Woes Quick
The Detroit Lions' offense is not going to be successful if the team cannot average more than 2.1 yards per carry.
Against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit's rushing attack struggled to effectively break tackles, as the Packers' defense blanketed Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery all afternoon.
Combined, Detroit was only able to secure 44 total yards on the ground on 20 attempts from a duo considered to be among the best in the league.
Speaking with reporters prior to practice on Thursday, new offensive coordinator John Morton explained the communication issues that hindered the offense are being addressed and he is confident the rushing woes are "easy" to fix.
"Yeah because we're doing plays that they've done. Now, there's some young guys, right? So, we just got to make sure we give them the right looks, all the different type of right looks, and to make sure they know what exactly what they're doing. And that's what we've done," Morton said. "You know, we did an extra period in the runs this this week. And I think it's going to help and go ahead. So I think that's what you got to do. Um it's an easy fix. It's an easy fix. Again they're not in panic mode right. But 2.1 I ain't going to cut it. I ain't going to cut it. This should never happen."
Jared Goff was asked this week if Gibbs and Montgomery have a chip on their shoulder to succeed moving forward this season.
“Yeah, I think everyone does," Goff said. "I don’t think it’s just them. I think it’s them, I think it’s the O-line, it’s myself, it’s our receivers. I think we were very straightforward and honest with ourselves about the reality of what we did and didn’t do last week and how we need to get better. I expect us to get a lot better this week, and today it started and tomorrow it’ll continue and just continue to improve.”
Goff also expressed what he feels needs to happen to get the run game going.
"We have two really good backs and two good tight ends for that matter that can do a lot with it after the catch, so getting it to them means space," said Goff. "Finding those voids underneath a zone defense that has that space, being able to put them in those places. And I thought we did a good job with that. Now, would we have liked to break one of those off for like 15? Sure, but sometimes that doesn’t happen.”