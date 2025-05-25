Roundtable: Lions' Surprise Breakout Player in 2025
1.) What are you looking forward to learning about at Lions OTAs?
Christian Booher: I’m excited to learn about what the offense looks like under new leadership in John Morton. The new offensive coordinator teased the fact that not much would change within the scheme, but I’m eager to learn about what wrinkles the team does have that are new. Another aspect of OTAs that will be exciting is learning about how the rookies stack up in early competitions.
Vito Chirco: I'm looking forward to observing how D.J. Reed, Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge and the Lions’ other offseason additions mesh with the rest of the roster. These Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes-led Lions are all about chemistry and maintaining a positive locker room full of hardworking, high-character individuals. So, it will be something to see if Reed and the team's other offseason acquisitions add to the winning culture that's been established in Detroit.
Additionally, I will be interested to see how new offensive play-caller John Morton meshes with the offense and how new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard assimilates with his unit.
Those are the big storylines I'll be watching closely during OTAs.
2.) What do you expect from DJ Reader this season?
Booher: I expect Reader to start for the defense and play a significant role. He will have the added benefit of having two solid other options at nose tackle in Roy Lopez and Tyleik Williams, which will give him the ability to be rested and refreshed throughout the season. I expect Reader to be able to notch multiple sacks and around double digit tackles for loss as the primary anchor of the defense.
Chirco: I think that Reader will provide the Lions with another season of solid work as a starter along the interior of the defensive line. While offseason additions Roy Lopez and Tyleik Williams will compete for reps, I believe that Reader will still garner the bulk of the snaps on the interior alongside Alim McNeill (once he recovers from his ACL injury). Additionally, I believe that Reader will remain a valuable asset for the Lions’ defense, notably continuing to clog running lanes for the opposition.
3.) Is Sam LaPorta going to have a rebound season?
Booher: The way Sam LaPorta finished last season suggests to me that he’ll be just fine. With the emergence of Jameson Williams, LaPorta’s target share did dip for most of the year. He did, however, save his best for last as he was a consistent threat all throughout the postseason. I think LaPorta will be just fine in 2025 and beyond, as he reminds the league why he was considered one of the best tight ends in football.
Chirco: Honestly, I think that LaPorta will have a very similar season as a year ago. I believe that he will remain top three in targets on the team (83), behind Jameson Williams (91) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (141). However, I do believe that Williams will surpass LaPorta in receptions. The former Iowa tight end finished with just two more catches (60) than Jamo (58) in 2024.
With all that being said, I will predict that the 2023 second-round pick will amass double-digit touchdown catches in 2025. It's something that LaPorta failed to do last year but accomplished as a rookie.
4.) Who could be a surprise breakout player in 2025?
Booher: I think a surprise breakout player in 2025 could be Terrion Arnold. How well he adjusted at the cornerback position late in the year last season was encouraging, and he seemed to have left his penalty issues in the past. Arnold has the confidence to be a reliable and steady force for the defense, and he is continuing to grow. The Lions seem to feel good about his progress, and he should have the opportunity to be a reliable shutdown corner in 2025.
Chirco: I think it could be offseason acquisition Avonte Maddox.
I know he’s not the typical definition of a “breakout player” since the Super Bowl champion has already appeared in 81 career games.
However, he’s been primarily a reserve throughout his career, including during his final season in Philadelphia in 2024 (three starts). He compiled 20 total tackles and five passes defensed with the Eagles last season, and earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 56.3. He also posted a PFF coverage grade of 56.6 and a pass-rush mark of 71.9. He did all this while logging 345 total snaps, including the majority of them (259) in the slot.
Maddox also notably deflected a pass of Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIX. It came on a fourth-and-5 play, with the Eagles already leading, 27-0.
Maddox is not expected to steal snaps on the outside from fellow offseason addition D.J. Reed and 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold. However, the University of Pittsburgh product should provide solid competition for the other nickel corners on Detroit’s roster, including Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw. And if Robertson or Rakestraw were to miss time due to injury, I believe that Maddox would fill the void rather seamlessly. He'll be a valuable depth piece for the Lions’ secondary in 2025.
5.) Which two Detroit Lions should star in a reality show?
Booher: The Lions’ best option for a reality show might be safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Both players have personalities that contrast a little bit, with Joseph being outgoing and Branch being more reserved. As a result, I think the interactions between those two players could make for pretty entertaining television.
Chirco: I'm going to say the Lions’ "Sonic and Knuckles" running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. I think the Detroit fanbase would thoroughly enjoy watching how Gibbs and Montgomery interact with each other off the field. Additionally, I believe a reality show would keep the duo popular not only among Lions fans but also NFL fans as a whole.