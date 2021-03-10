Jamie Collins' 2021 Salary-Cap Number Revealed

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to restructure his contract signed back in March of 2020.

Linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to restructure his contract in order to aid the Detroit Lions' salary-cap situation.

Back in March of 2020, the veteran linebacker signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions.

Like many other organizations, the Lions have used the ability to tack on voidable years on a player's contract to spread out the salary-cap hit over a few seasons.

Now, the details of his new agreement have been revealed, and it saves the Lions $6.34 million off of this year's cap.

Detroit converted $7.925M of his 2021 salary and bonuses into a signing bonus.

According to The Athletic, "Jamie Collins restructure details: Base salary reduced from $8.8 million to $3.8 million, with three voidable years tacked on the end of the contract (2023-25). Lowers his cap hit by $4M this year, down to $7.33M."

Additionally, linebacker Christian Jones and cornerback Desmond Trufant have been released in cost-saving measures.

Trufant's release opened up approximately $6 million in cap space.

Jones had $2.2 million in dead money, but his departure saves Detroit $2.6 million in cap space for 2021.

