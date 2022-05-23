Skip to main content

Jared Goff Supports Christen Harper at SI Swimsuit Launch Party

Jared Goff appeared at the SI Swimsuit launch party over the weekend.

The Detroit Lions are set to participate in organized team activities this week ahead of mandatory minicamp that takes place next month. 

With a slight break in the action, quarterback Jared Goff flew down to Florida to support his model girlfriend, Christen Harper, at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party. 

The two-day event took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hard Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. 

Goff and Harper were also photographed with Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

lions5

Could Detroit Lions Be a Sleeper Team to Win NFC North?

The Bill Simmons podcast explored the chances the Detroit Lions could unseat the Green Bay Packers to win the division.

1 hour ago
cephus5

AllLions: Is WR Quintez Cephus on Roster Bubble?

Is wide receiver Quintez Cephus going to have to battle to earn a roster spot this season?

15 hours ago
USATSI_17298810_168388382_lowres (1)

Roundtable: Are Lions League's Most Popular Team?

Latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether the Detroit Lions have become the NFL's most popular team.

22 hours ago

“It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever," Harper wrote back in October of 2020. "I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend…love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

lions5
News

Could Detroit Lions Be a Sleeper Team to Win NFC North?

By Christian Booher1 hour ago
cephus5
News

AllLions: Is WR Quintez Cephus on Roster Bubble?

By John Maakaron15 hours ago
USATSI_17298810_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Roundtable: Are Lions League's Most Popular Team?

By Vito Chirco22 hours ago
USATSI_18276337_168388382_lowres
News

Chris Long: 'You Can Do a Lot of Stuff with Aidan Hutchinson'

By Vito ChircoMay 22, 2022
stafford5
News

Look: Replica Lombardi Trophy Delivered to Matthew Stafford

By John MaakaronMay 21, 2022
lions5
OnePride+

NFL Analyst: Lions Top Priority Is 'Stay Sexy'

By John MaakaronMay 21, 2022
USATSI_18276343_168388382_lowres
News

2022 Stat Prediction for Jameson Williams

By Vito ChircoMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17874144_168388382_lowres
News

3 Ways Lions Can Best Utilize Running Backs in 2022

By Daniel KellyMay 21, 2022