Jared Goff Believes Isaac TeSlaa 'Does Everything Right'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has always excelled with reliable targets, and through the first two weeks of the 2025 campaign, he’s made it clear just how much he values both the steady excellence of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rapid emergence of rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa.
For Goff, the pair represent two sides of the Lions’ offensive story.
In St. Brown, he has a polished star already among the NFL’s elite. Meanwhile, in TeSlaa, he sees a rookie whose work ethic, hands and toughness have him poised for a bright future in Detroit.
Together, they’ve helped Goff and the Lions bounce back from a slow start to the year and regain their offensive rhythm.
TeSlaa’s rise has been particularly interesting.
A Hudsonville, Mich., native and lifelong Lions fan, he took a unique path to the Motor City. After three years at Division II Hillsdale College, he transferred to Arkansas for his final two collegiate seasons. In his final campaign with the Razorbacks, he amassed 28 catches for 545 yards and three touchdowns.
He was one of Detroit’s biggest training camp standouts, and he has carried over his impressive preseason play into the regular season.
The 2025 third-round pick has recorded two highlight-reel grabs thus far, both of which have been of the one-handed variety. Additionally, his one-handed catch against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 resulted in a touchdown.
Goff, in a guest spot on FOX Sports’ "Rearview" YouTube show hosted by former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, expressed that the first-year pro has “been awesome.”
“He’s been great, man. Tough, smart, does everything right, obviously great hands – or great hand, shall I say,” Goff said to Sanchez with a laugh, referring to TeSlaa’s two one-handed snags. “Yeah, he’s incredible, he’s done a great job and he’s from Michigan.
“It’s so funny with him, he was at our NFC Championship Game just two years ago as a fan. And now he’s on the team, and making plays with all of us.”
For Goff, what stands out isn’t just TeSlaa’s ability to make circus catches, but his potential to develop into a well-rounded receiver.
“That’s got to be the best first two catches in NFL history,” Goff said. “I think the fun part for him is that yeah, those are cool, those are great, but he can do so much more and we’ll start working him into more things in our offense, getting him the ball a little bit better. Yeah, the sky’s the limit for that kid.”
While TeSlaa’s story provides a glimpse into the Lions’ future, St. Brown remains the focal point of Detroit’s passing game.
The fifth-year receiver has cemented himself as one of the most complete offensive players the NFL has to offer today.
"He's unbelievable, man. He really is," the Lions signal-caller said of St. Brown. "I think you could talk about him as one of the best players in the entire league right now, with all he does, obviously catching the ball and scoring and whatnot. But blocking — there isn't a receiver that blocks better than him, and there certainly isn't a receiver that's going to catch 100-plus balls that blocks better than him."
In Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, St. Brown produced a stat line that reaffirmed his star status: nine receptions, 115 yards and a career-best three touchdowns.
He also added flair with a creative touchdown celebration, faking a hamstring injury before falling to the turf. Goff admitted he knew it was planned, but couldn’t help but marvel at his teammate’s ability to score and entertain.
“I don’t get how these guys find the end-zone camera,” Goff said. “To have the presence of mind to not only score and do your job right, and then be like, ‘OK, where’s the camera?’ That’s insane to me.”
Yet, behind the theatrics lies St. Brown’s relentless motor. Goff emphasized that it’s St. Brown’s dedication on the practice field that truly sets him apart, and has helped transform him into one of the league’s premier pass-catchers.
“You can’t ask for much more in a player,” Goff said. “For me to be able to have him as a young guy and see him grow into what he’s become, it’s just been so fun, and we’ve got such a great connection now.”
For Goff, having St. Brown and TeSlaa at his disposal is a luxury: one proven playmaker already at the top of his craft and another with the chance to become a staple of Detroit’s passing game.
And together, they provide the Lions with two essential pieces for a high-octane offense for years to come.