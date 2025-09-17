All Lions

Lions Want to Score More Points Off Turnovers

Detroit Lions Dan Campbell discusses point of emphasis this week.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions still feel they left points on the board against the Chicago Bears, despite scoring 52 in their home opener at Ford Field.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed what he felt was the most glaring issue from his team's Week 2 contest and what he wants to be a point of emphasis this week.

"The most glaring thing that took place the other day just when you look at the totality of the team and what transpired was, man, we had a lot of missed opportunities off of takeaways," Campbell explained. "Man, our defense, you get two takeaways and two fourth down stops and we only come away with 14 points off of that, that’s not good enough.

"So, that was my point to the team. And one of those was in plus territory. We have to capitalize on those, we do," Campbell commented further. "When the defense gives you that and fights and scratches and claws to get a takeaway, you gotta turn those into points, so that’s where we can be a lot better and we’re going to have to be a lot better."

More: Lions Rookie WR Among Highest PFF-Graded Players in Win Over Bears

Amon-Ra St. Brown addresses vulgar Ben Johnson chant at Ford Field

Add wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to the list of individuals who disagreed with fans at Ford Field chanting negative, expletive-laced comments about former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

On the latest episode of the St. Brown Bros. podcast, St. Brown shared why he felt the chants were not warranted, given what Johnson did for the organization during his tenure.

“I don’t think that was right, I don’t think he deserves that just because of how much he’s done for us. I mean Ben being the offensive coordinator for the last two and a half, three years," said St. Brown. "I mean he helped turn our whole offense around with the guys that we had here. He had the highest scoring offense last year."

Detroit was struggling offensively when Dan Campbell decided to eventually hand over the reigns to Johnson in 2022.

"Top five offenses for the last two or three years for us in Detroit. So he did so much for us as a team, for the city of Detroit, for the fans of Detroit that were watching that game," St. Brown said. "They were just cheering us on what, seven months ago with Ben as our OC. So, I think the ‘F U’ chants is definitely not something that Ben deserved. Booing and ‘F U’ is something completely different. If you’re going to boo a guy, okay, whatever, that’s just being a fan.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News