Lions Want to Score More Points Off Turnovers
The Detroit Lions still feel they left points on the board against the Chicago Bears, despite scoring 52 in their home opener at Ford Field.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed what he felt was the most glaring issue from his team's Week 2 contest and what he wants to be a point of emphasis this week.
"The most glaring thing that took place the other day just when you look at the totality of the team and what transpired was, man, we had a lot of missed opportunities off of takeaways," Campbell explained. "Man, our defense, you get two takeaways and two fourth down stops and we only come away with 14 points off of that, that’s not good enough.
"So, that was my point to the team. And one of those was in plus territory. We have to capitalize on those, we do," Campbell commented further. "When the defense gives you that and fights and scratches and claws to get a takeaway, you gotta turn those into points, so that’s where we can be a lot better and we’re going to have to be a lot better."
Amon-Ra St. Brown addresses vulgar Ben Johnson chant at Ford Field
Add wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to the list of individuals who disagreed with fans at Ford Field chanting negative, expletive-laced comments about former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
On the latest episode of the St. Brown Bros. podcast, St. Brown shared why he felt the chants were not warranted, given what Johnson did for the organization during his tenure.
“I don’t think that was right, I don’t think he deserves that just because of how much he’s done for us. I mean Ben being the offensive coordinator for the last two and a half, three years," said St. Brown. "I mean he helped turn our whole offense around with the guys that we had here. He had the highest scoring offense last year."
Detroit was struggling offensively when Dan Campbell decided to eventually hand over the reigns to Johnson in 2022.
"Top five offenses for the last two or three years for us in Detroit. So he did so much for us as a team, for the city of Detroit, for the fans of Detroit that were watching that game," St. Brown said. "They were just cheering us on what, seven months ago with Ben as our OC. So, I think the ‘F U’ chants is definitely not something that Ben deserved. Booing and ‘F U’ is something completely different. If you’re going to boo a guy, okay, whatever, that’s just being a fan.”