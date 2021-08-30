August 30, 2021
Jared Goff: 'Couldn't Care Less' about External Beliefs on Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff discusses team goals, following practice on Monday.
To the surprise of nobody, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff does not read what John Maakaron of SI All Lions is writing daily. 

Although he should visit often, like our many supporters do, Detroit's new signal-caller has not wavered in his belief that the team can accomplish its goals, despite what anyone outside of Allen Park may think about his team.

"I mean, I don't read any of your guys' stuff," Goff told reporters Monday after practice. 

Despite not reading criticisms of the organization, Goff is aware of what negativity could be debated around the water cooler. 

"I mean, I know what they would be. Of course, it's a new regime, a new staff. They weren't very good last year. It's a whole new thing. And, I understand it," he said. "Just like every other team in this league, there's expectations. I don't know what the stat is, but every year, there's new teams in the playoffs. Every year, there's teams that were in the playoffs last year that aren't. Why not us? Why can't we be that one that wasn't in last year that is in this year? And again, it starts one week at a time. But internally, our expectations are as high as anyone else."

Despite obvious holes on the roster, especially at the wide receiver position, Goff is hopeful the team can work to meet the lofty goals that are set by the majority of National Football League teams.

"Our expectations are win games and first of all, win the division," Goff commented. "That's always the expectation, win the division and then go from there. Externally, couldn't care less."

Areas the offense can improve upon, heading into the season opener

Goff commented that he feels the offense has settled in over the course of the past couple of weeks. 

Heading into Detroit's season-opening contest against the San Francisco 49ers, Goff has been satisfied that the team has worked to tailor the offense to suit his strengths and abilities. 

At the same time, he has worked diligently with the receivers and tight ends to identify what can gel quickly for the offense. 

"Just continue to get better every day, there's a million things," Goff explained. "Whether it's run-game, run-action, play-pass, drop-back. Everything that we're trying to work on every single day is a work in progress and (about) trying to improve. I feel like we've come a long way. Like I mentioned in this last week, I feel like we're settling in really well and ready to go for San Francisco."

